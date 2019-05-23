Cltiheroe ballet academy performing sensational Burnley show

They make up a constellation of rising stars in the dancing world.

These young performers belong to Moorland International Ballet Academy, a boarding school in Clitheroe that is known for nurturing dancers of the highest quality.

Next month, the talented students will put an array of physically demanding, classical techniques into a dazzling display when they perform on stage at the Burnley Mechanics.

The brains behind this sensational show is the critically acclaimed and award-winning choreographer, Kenneth Tindall.

Moorland patron and guest teacher Kenneth trained at London’s Central School of Ballet and previously performed with The Israel Ballet and K Ballet.

He later joined Northern Ballet in 2003, where he was a Premier Dancer, before turning his hand to choreography.

Success followed him wherever he went.

Kenneth scooped the Production Prize at the 26th International Choreographic Competition in Hanover for his first professional commission, Project #1.

He then garnered four more award nominations over the course of three years, before being recognised for Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production in the Broadway World UK Awards 2017, for Casanova.

Saturday, June 15th, 6pm. Tickets: £12 or concessions £8; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk or 01282 664400.