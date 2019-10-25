British swing group Jack Pack brings Christmas classics to the Burnley Mechanics

Britain’s Got Talent finalists will be coming to Burnley Mechanics for a festive show, on November 29th.



Signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco, following their performance on the British talent show’s final in 2014, this four-piece contemporary swing group went on to achieve international success.



Their eponymous debut studio album, released in 2015, established their elegant style, which combines classic and glamorous swing with a quintessentially British twist.



About their upcoming show in Burnley, the group said: “It’s our second performance in Burnely - it was lovely to be there and we are excited to be back.



“Our Christmas show it’s definitely not your standard swing performance.

“You will hear the songs you know, but we are adding our own style to them.”



They will be performing Christmas tunes and swing classics at the Burnley Mechanics, alongside a five-piece live band.



Since their time on the talent show, the Jack Pack (Andrew Bourn, Joe Woolford, Martin McCafferty and Sean Ryder Wolf) have come a long way, and have been described as “UK’s most successful swing group.”



Promoters said: “Whether it is the British Monarchy at St James’ Palace or a corporate event, they have proven their appeal to people from all walks of life and all ages.”



Their contemporary swing makes them different from any other British group on the entertainment scene, and their appearance on the talent show made them who they are today.



The group said: “Being on Britain’s Got Talent was the biggest experience of our lives.

"We had an amazing reaction from the audience, even after the show.

"Going from normal jobs to performing on national TV was an amazing experience, and it is what got us here today, singing for a living.”



However, what came after Britain’s Got Talent was at least as exciting.



They produced a top 10 debut album, and performed in front of 40,000 people in Hyde Park together with internationally renowned artists, and their show at the Royal Albert Hall was a sell out.



When asked about their most important achievement so far, the group members said that these performances made them feel emotional (they even admitted shedding a tear when on stage at Hyde Park) and proud.



But releasing their debut album still remains one of their greatest accomplishments as a band.



After four years since the Jack Pack’s first album, their fans are becoming impatient for a new release.



“We are sat with our team in the studio right now,” said the group.

“We are working really hard on new music.

“But our second album is going to be slightly different compared to what we have done so far, it is going to be original work, and we want it to be perfect.

“We still don’t know when the album will be released.

“It is a long process and we all are perfectionists.”

The Jack Pack Christmas Show at Burnley Mechanics, November 29th at 7-30pm. Tickets (£19 - £20) are available on www.burnleymechanics.co.uk or calling the box office on 01282 664400

