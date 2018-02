There's something for the kids, or a chance to get you in an early Valentine’s Day mood when Hoghton Tower, near Preston, hosts a special four-film Drive-In event this coming Saturday, February 10.

The films and times are:

The Lion King at 10am

Despicable Me 3 at 1pm

Dirty Dancing at 4pm

Love Actually at 7pm

Tickets are available from https://hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/13419. Bookings must be made before 3pm on Friday.

For further details on the event visit hoghtontower.co.uk