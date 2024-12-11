Disney Plus subscribers in the UK have been left out in the past 😳

Return to the world of Inside Out with the new Disney Plus show.

Pixar has followed up Inside Out 2 with more adventures from inside Riley’s mind.

We’ve seen what goes on during the day - but what about at night?

Pixar has just dropped a brand new show set in the world of Inside Out. It comes after the hit animated sequel dominated the box office over the summer.

Fans had to wait nine years between the two Inside Out films but Disney has quickly followed up the latest film with a brand new TV show. The episodes are available for streaming right now (December 11).

But UK subscribers to Disney Plus have recently faced disappointment - with the latest Alien film still not available outside the US. Can you watch the new Inside Out show on this side of the pond?

When does Dream Productions release?

The Inside Out spin-off TV show arrived on Disney Plus on Wednesday (December 11). It arrived on streaming at 8am UK time - 12am PT/ 3am ET for viewers across the Atlantic.

Dream Productions. Photo: Pixar | Pixar

Is it on Disney Plus in the UK?

Fortunately, unlike the Alien: Romulus debacle, Dream Productions is available for all Disney Plus subscribers around the world - including in the UK. I have checked the streaming service on multiple devices today and it is available.

How many episodes does it have?

The show has four episodes - each approximately 30 minutes long, albeit Disney Plus runtimes can be deceptive as they have long credit sequences at the end of an episode. So it is basically the length of a whole new Inside Out film, when you combine all four.

What is Dream Productions about?

The show takes place in between the events of Inside Out and its 2024 sequel. It is set inside the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget.

Disney explains: “Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.”

Are you planning on watching the Inside Out show with your family?