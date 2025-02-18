Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Download Festival promised new names this week - and have provided 20 new acts performing in 2025 🎶🎪🎸

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Download Festival has revealed 20 new acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

Big names in the new announcement include Rise Against, Opeth and Municipal Waste.

Here’s the current list of acts scheduled to perform at Donnington Park in July 2025.

After weeks of speculation, including our own sleuthing, the organisers of Download Festival have finally revealed more names set to perform at Donnington Park this July.

Of the 20 more acts that have been revealed earlier this afternoon, they include the return of Rise Against: a formidable force in punk rock since 1999. Known for their melodic hardcore sound and politically charged lyrics, the band addresses pressing issues such as political injustice, animal rights, humanitarianism, and environmentalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweden's Opeth stands as a pillar in the progressive metal scene. Formed in 1990, the band masterfully blends elements of death metal, progressive rock, and folk, creating a unique and evolving soundscape. Led by Mikael Åkerfeldt, Opeth is celebrated for their intricate compositions, seamless genre fusion, and profound lyrical themes.

Bringing the thrash, Municipal Waste from Richmond, Virginia, injects high-octane energy into the metal community. Since their formation in 2001, they've been delivering fast-paced, crossover thrash anthems that ignite mosh pits and embody the spirit of old-school metal.

Download Festival 2025 - current line up

Crossover-thrashers Municipal Waste are among the 20 new acts announced for Download 2025. | Provided

Green Day

Sleep Token

Korn

Weezer

Shinedown

Bullet For My Valentine

Jimmy Eat World

Don Broco

Spiritbox

Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter

Within Temptation

The Darkness

Rise Against

Palaye Royale

Opeth

Meshuggah

McFly

Apocalyptica

Dayseeker

Kids In Glass Houses

Airbourne

Alien Ant Farm

Bleed From Within

Boston Manor

CKY

Eagles Of Death Metal

Elliot Minor

The Ghost Inside

Hatebreed

Jerry Cantrell

Jinjer

Mallory Knox

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes

Myles Kennedy

Northlane

Polaris

Poppy

Power Trip

Starset

Turbonegro

Twin Atlantic

Whitechapel

Alcest

Amira Elfeky

Anaal Nathrakh

Archers

Arrows In Action

Artio

Awolnation

Bad Nerves

Bastardane

Battleshake

Bex

Cattle Decapitation

Crossfaith

Currents

Dead Poet Society

Dead Pony

Dirty Honey

Eivør

Faetooth

Fit For An Autopsy

The Funeral Portrait

Gore

Graphic Nature

Harpy

The Haunt

Holy Wars

House Of Protection

Karen Dio

Kim Dracula

Kittie

Lastelle

Loathe

Lola Themeffs

Mothica

Municipal Waste

Neckbreakker

Nothing More

Novelists

Orbit Culture

President

Riding The Low

The Scratch

Seven Hours After Violet

Sim

Smash Into Pieces

Sophie Lloyd

The Southern River Band

Spiritual Cramp

Split Chain

Static Dress

Survive Said The Prophet

Svalbard

Sylosis

Teen Mortgage

Trophy Eyes

Underside

Unpeople

Unprocessed

Venus Grrrls

Vola

Vower

Vowws

Windhand

Zetra

Are there still tickets to attend Download Festival 2025?

Tickets are still available to attend Download Festival this year - including day, weekend and glamping options. For more information, visit Ticketmaster to make your choice today.

Looking for some help ahead of going to Download Festival? Why not take a look at our handy guide with (almost) everything you need to know?