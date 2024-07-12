Courteeners Pink Cactus Cafe: Band announce huge UK tour - full list of dates and how to get tickets

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Courteeners announced earlier this week that they’ve a new album on the way and the big announcements just keep on coming.

The band have confirmed their seventh studio album ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ will be released on October 25.

This brings to an end a four-year wait for new music, and the first single of the album ‘Solitude of the Night Bus’ is out now. 

To mark the release of the new album, Courteeners are hitting the road with a UK arena tour.

Michael Clement

Who will support Courteeners? 

Also announced today is the support act for Courteeners tour. Australian rock band DMA’s will open for the band on all UK shows apart from at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. 

How to get tickets for Courteeners

Pre-sale will be available to those who pre-order ‘Pink Cactus Café’ from the band’s official website.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. 

Full Courteeners UK tour dates November 2024 

  • Thursday 14 Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Friday 15 Manchester Co-op Live
  • Saturday 16 London 02 Academy Brixton
  • Thursday 21 Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Friday 22 Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena
