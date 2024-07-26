Comic Con Manchester 2024: Last-minute tickets, special guests, Q&A schedule and autograph pricing
- Comic Con Manchester returns to the BEC this weekend (July 27 - July 28 2024)
- The celebration of sci-fi, fantasy and fandom features a who’s who of names, including many from “The Walking Dead” franchise
- Here’s what time the panel Q&A’s are taking place this weekend, alongside how much it will cost for an autograph or photo opportunity with the special guests.
There’s a distinct feeling of dread regarding Comic Con Manchester this year, which “shambles” to the BEC Arena once more this weekend (July 27 to July 28 2024.)
We say that in as positive a manner as possible, owing to the fact that this year’s event seems to be dominated by the incredibly successful zombie franchise “The Walking Dead,” with some of the shows’ most beloved characters involved in three separate panel discussions.
Lennie James, Laurie Holden, Maggie Grace and David Morrissey are among some of the more well-known names from the hit AMC series that casual fans might know from their other exploits - and all of the cast members will be signing autographs and taking pictures with attendees, for a price of course.
Other big names attending Comic Con Manchester this year include ‘90s teen heartthrob and saviour of the world Edward Furlong, who played John Connor in the blockbuster film “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” with his pane featuring the actors who played his foster parents; Xander Berkeley and Jenette Goldstein (who previously played Vasquez in James Cameron’s “Aliens”.)
“Doctor Who” fans will also appreciate the inclusion of Pearl Mackie and Arthur Darvill, while two of the cast of Tom Cruise's hit ‘80s action film “Top Gun” will also grace the BEC with their presence - Tom Skerritt and sci-fi regular Michael Ironside (of “Starship Troopers,” “Total Recall” and “Scanners” to name a mere few.) Oh and of course, what convention wouldn’t be complete with Brian Blessed appearing on Sunday?
So what time should you be heading to the BEC Arena this weekend to avoid missing out on listening to the fascinating tales that these renowned performers in the sci-fi and fantasy genre, and how much is it going to cost for an autograph or a photo with the guests - including Toby from “The Office?”
Who is attending Comic Con Manchester 2024?
This year’s guests attending Comic Con Manchester are as follows:
- Arthur Darville (Doctor Who)
- Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who - Saturday only)
- Paul Lieberstein (The Office)
- Lennie James (The Walking Dead)
- Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead)
- Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead/Star Trek: Discovery)
- Maggie Grace (Lost/Fear the Walking Dead)
- Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead/Eternals)
- Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead)
- Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead)
- David Morrissey (The Walking Dead)
- Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead/The Wire)
- Caley Fleming (The Walking Dead)
- Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead/The Wire)
- Xander Berkley (The Walking Dead)
- Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why)
- Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead)
- Amy Acker (Angel/Person of Interest - Saturday only)
- Brian Blessed (Flash Gordon - Sunday only)
- Edward Furlong (Terminator 2: Judgement Day)
- Jenette Goldstein (Terminator 2: Judgement Day/Aliens)
- Tom Skerritt (Alien)
- Michael Ironside (Scanners/Total Recall/Splinter Cell)
- Spencer Wilding (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jimmy Vee (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
- Dave Jones (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Emma Gregory (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Samantha Beart (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3)
What is the timetable of events for Comic Con Manchester 2024?
Doors to the BEC Arena are set to open at 9am on both days, with the event finishing at 6pm. The following Q&A’s are scheduled to take place at the following times at Comic Con Manchester 2024.
Saturday July 27 2024
- 10:00: Star Wars (with Spencer Wilding and Jimmy Vee)
- 11:00: Top Gun (with Tom Skerritt and Michael Ironside)
- 12:00: Cosplay Championship and Masquerade
- 13:15: Fear the Walking Dead (with Lennie James and Maggie Grace)
- 14:15: Pearl Mackie
- 15:15: Amy Acker
- 16:15: The Walking Dead (with Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, Madison Lintz, David Morrissey and Laurie Holden)
Sunday July 28 2024
- 10:00: Baldur’s Gate 3 (with Dave Jones, Samantha Beart, Amelia Tyler and Emma Gregory)
- 11:00: Brian Blessed
- 12:00: Cosplay Masquerade
- 13:15: Arthur Darvill
- 14:15: Paul Lieberstein
- 15:15 Terminator 2: Judgement Day (with Edward Furlong, Jenette Goldstein and Xander Berkley)
- 16:15: The Walking Dead 2 (with Caley Fleming, Lauren Ridloff, Josh Hamilton, Seth Gilliam, Sarah Wayne Callies and Emily Hinney)
How do you get a photo or autograph from one of the Comic Con Manchester 2024 guests?
Photo and autograph opportunities come at a price, depending on who you want to interact with; the following is a list of times and prices for the photo/autograph sessions taking place - with tickets to avoid queues sale through Ticket Quarter.
Prices do not take into account any booking fees and there are opportunities to buy tickets at the convention - pending on their availability.
Saturday July 27 2024
Area A
- 09:50: Paul Lieberstein (Autograph - £40/Photo - £45)
- 10:00: Sonequa Martin-Green (Autograph - £60/Photo - £60)
- 10:25: Chad and Sonequa
- 10:35: Chad Coleman (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 10:50: Sarah Wayne Callies (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 11:30: Sarah and Cailey
- 11:50: Cailey Fleming (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 12:25: Tom Skerritt (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 12:40: Top Gun Duo (Tom Skerritt/Michael Ironside)
- 12:50: Michael Ironside (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 13:00: David Morrissey (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 13:45: Seth Gilliam (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)
- 14:15: Lennie James (Autograph - £60/Photo - £60)
- 15:00: Madison Lintz (Autograph - £35 pay on the day/Photo - £35)
- 15:05: Sarah Wayne Callies
- 15:15: Sarah and Cailey
- 15:20: Cailey Fleming
- 15:30: Sonequa Martin-Green
- 15:40: Chad and Sonequa
- 15:50: Chad Coleman
- 16:00: Tom Skerritt
- 16:05: Top Gun Duo
- 16:10: Michael Ironside
- 16:15: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Dave Jones/Emma Gregory/Amelia Tyler)
- 16:25: Dave Jones (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 16:30: Emma Gregory (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 16:40: Amelia Tyler (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 16:45: Edward Furlong (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 16:50: T2 Trio (Edward Furlong/Jenette Goldstein/Xander Berkley)
- 16:55: Xander Berkley (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 17:05: Josh Hamilton (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)
- 17:10: Lennie James
Area B
- 09:45: Madison Lintz
- 10:00: Arthur Darvill (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 10:10: Pearl Mackie (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 11:10: Samantha Beart (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 11:20: Baldur's Gate 3
- 11:25: Dave Jones
- 11:30: Emma Gregory
- 11:35: Amelia Tyler
- 11:40: Edward Furlong
- 12:05: T2 Trio
- 12:15: Xander Berkeley
- 12:40: Jenette Goldstein (Autograph - £35/Photo - £35)
- 13:05: Emily Kinney (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 13:35: Laurie Holden (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 14:00: Paul Lieberstein
- 14:05: Maggie Grace (Autograph - £50/Photo - £40)
- 14:25: Amy Acker (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 14:40: Lauren Ridloff (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 14:55: Josh Hamilton
- 15:20: David Morrissey
- 15:25: Spencer Wilding (Autograph - £30/Photo - £30)
- 15:30: Pearl Mackie
- 15:55: Seth Gilliam
- 16:00: Laurie Holden
- 16:05: Maggie Grace
- 16:10: Emily Kinney
- 16:15: Lauren Ridloff
- 16:30: Arthur Darvill
- 16:40: Amy Acker
- 16:50: Spencer Wilding
- 16:55: Jenette Goldstein
Sunday July 28 2024
Area A
- 10:00: Sonequa Martin-Green
- 10:25: Chad & Sonequa
- 10:35: Chad Coleman
- 11:10: Josh Hamilton
- 11:20: Sarah Wayne Callies
- 11:30: Sarah & Cailey
- 11:40: Cailey Fleming
- 11:55: Brian Blessed (Autograph - £40/Photo - £40)
- 12:15: Spencer Wilding
- 12:25: Tom Skerritt
- 12:40: Top Gun Duo
- 12:50: Michael Ironside
- 13:00: David Morrissey
- 13:45: Seth Gilliam
- 14:15: Lennie James
- 15:00: Madison Lintz
- 15:05: Sarah Wayne Callies
- 15:15: Sarah & Cailey
- 15:20: Cailey Fleming
- 15:30: Sonequa Martin-Green
- 15:40: Chad & Sonequa
- 15:50: Chad Coleman
- 16:00: Tom Skerritt
- 16:05: Top Gun Duo
- 16:10: Michael Ironside
- 16:15: Lennie James
Area B
- 10:40: Madison Lintz
- 10:55: Paul Lieberstein
- 11:10: Samantha Béart
- 11:20: Baldur's Gate 3
- 11:25: Dave Jones
- 11:30: Emma Gregory
- 11:35: Amelia Tyler
- 11:40: Edward Furlong
- 12:05: T2 Trio
- 12:15: Xander Berkeley
- 12:40: Jenette Goldstein
- 12:45: Lauren Ridloff
- 13:05: Emily Kinney
- 13:35: Laurie Holden
- 14:00: Paul Lieberstein
- 14:05: Maggie Grace
- 14:25: Arthur Darvill
- 14:35: Samantha Béart
- 14:40: Baldur's Gate 3
- 14:45: Dave Jones
- 14:50: Emma Gregory
- 14:55: Amelia Tyler
- 15:15: Josh Hamilton
- 15:20: David Morrissey
- 15:25: Spencer Wilding
- 15:40: Lauren Ridloff
- 15:50: Brian Blessed
- 15:55: Seth Gilliam
- 16:00: Emily Kinney
- 16:05: Maggie Grace
- 16:10: Laurie Holden
- 16:15: Edward Furlong
- 16:20: T2 Trio
- 16:25: Xander Berkeley
- 16:30: Jenette Goldstein
Where can I get tickets to attend Comic Con Manchester 2024?
Tickets for both days are still available to purchase through Ticket Quarter, with prices ranging from £11.00 to £28.60.
