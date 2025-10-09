Stephen Fry is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors 📺👀

Stephen Fry is part of the Celebrity Traitors cast.

He is one of the 18 stars on the BBC show.

But where do you know him from?

A TV favourite is heading to the Traitors Castle for the very first season of Celebrity Traitors. Stephen Fry is among the 18 stars taking part in the BBC spin-off.

The actor and presenter has long been a fixture on the small screen and has signed up for the hit reality show. He joins the illustrious line-up for the new series which also includes an Olympic icon, a film legend, and more.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for the next episode. Recap what happened on the opening night of the season here.

Who is Stephen Fry on Celebrity Traitors?

Another star who needs no introduction is Stephen Fry. He is known for his lengthy career on TV including hosting QI as well as being on classic shows like Blackadder. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

One of the celebs who need no introduction, Stephen Fry has long been a fixture on the TV schedule. He first came to prominence as part of the duo Fry and Laurie - alongside Hugh Laurie.

Fry played numerous roles in multiple seasons of Blackadder including Lord Melchett. He has long hosted the panel show QI as well.

Stephen Fry was knighted earlier this year for his services to mental health awareness, the environment, and charity. He had a role in Russel T. Davies’ It’s A Sin earlier this decade.

On why he signed up for the show, he said: “I genuinely don't know. It's a complete mystery to me. I think it was probably because I've done so many things in my life that almost anything I get asked to do, I've done something like it.

“The fact that I've acted in films and on stage and in small screen, big screen and so on, and we have others who have acted, people think, oh, they're actors, therefore they're better liars. Actors are terrible liars! It's not an actor's job to lie. It's an actor's job to tell the truth. So, there's that side of it, and there are those who are in the sporting arena, and they're known for their competitiveness. You can't succeed in sport unless you have a drive that is way beyond that of a normal person.

“So those are kind of two interesting elements. I don't know what they’ve got in mind for us, but they've obviously considered all of this and will find fun ways of torturing us over the next few weeks. We'd better get used to it, I suppose!”

