The cloaks are washed and prepared, the doors to the castle are ready to swing open, and the very first season of Celebrity Traitors is about to begin. The highly anticipated spin-off has almost arrived.

Eighteen famous faces will be heading to Traitors Castle in a bid to win a share of £100,000 for charity. The stars will take on the delightful game of murder, deceit, and more twists than you can shake a hat at.

Claudia Winkleman is pulling on her fingerless gloves and is preparing to welcome the celebs for the inaugural season of the BBC show. She has shared her biggest fear about the spin-off before its debut.

But who is being backed to win the show before it begins? An early frontrunner has emerged as Oddschecker name the favourite.

1 . Mark Bonnar - 12/1 Before the start of Celebrity Traitors, Scottish actor Mark Bonnar has the longest odds to win. He is 12/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo Sales

2 . David Olusoga - 12/1 Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga has the joint longest odds to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. He is 12/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo Sales

3 . Tameka Empson - 10/1 EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson is not being backed to win Celebrity Traitors - at least before the first episode. She is 10/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge Photo Sales