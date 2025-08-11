Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins had no departures last night - for the first time in series 7 👀

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continued last night.

For the first time in series 7 the episode had no exits.

But why did no one leave the process in Sunday’s episode?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned last night (August 10) with another highly anticipated episode. The all-star spin-off is now in its seventh series on Channel 4 and is a firm favourite.

The show has once again assembled quite the cast for its latest batch of episodes. Celebs from the worlds of football, boxing, music and TV have signed up to take on the gruelling process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally fourteen stars were in the line-up for the season, but the first two episodes saw that trimmed significantly. However, the latest episode did not follow that trend and saw no exits.

Why did no one leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last night?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

The first two episodes of the seventh series saw more than a quarter of the cast drop out. Four of the original fourteen cast members voluntarily withdrew from the process over the episodes on August 3 and August 4.

Heading into the third episode of the season last night (August 10), 10 stars were left in the show. After two more challenges, including an underwater task and one-on-one fights, all ten remained at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not unusual for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to go an episode without departures. The first episode of the sixth series, which aired last year (2024), saw the full cast continue and after two only one star had dropped out - compared to the four from the 2025 edition.

No-one decided to voluntarily withdraw from the process in episode three last night (August 11). The Directing Staff has not started to cull the cast yet, so it meant there were no exits.

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Heading into the third episode of the season, the Channel 4 show has already seen four departures.

The first to leave was Hannah Spearritt after she made the decision to withdraw from the competition. The former S Club singer and EastEnders actor pulled out before the hostage challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Spence had floated the idea of leaving earlier in the episode but initially carried out. The dancer and Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the competition later in the episode, following the hostage challenge. He was the second person to leave in series 7.

In the second episode, ex-Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows both dropped out. It means only 10 celebs were left.

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Channel 4 has once again pulled famous faces from across a wide range of industries for its hit reality show spin-off. The line-up includes ex-footballers, reality stars, musicians and more.

Originally, 14 stars entered the process but already a couple have dropped out. The line-up before the start of episode three is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - 43, ex-footballer and broadcaster

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Harry Clark - 23, The Traitors season 2 win

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV next?

The show is airing two episodes per week, for four weeks. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (August 11) and the episode will last for around an hour.

It will then be back for a third week of episodes on Sunday (August 17), with another episode following on August 18. The show is due to run through to the August bank holiday weekend.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.