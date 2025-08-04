Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has already lost a couple of contestants - but who? 📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is finally back.

The Channel 4 spin-off started with 14 famous faces.

But who has left the show so far?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is not for the faint of heart. The new season has only just started but already a few of the stars have left the show.

Channel 4’s celebrity spin-off to the hit reality series will be back with another episode tonight (August 4). Remind yourself of who is in the cast for the latest season here.

Viewers had some concerns about the line-up and pointed out the “low bar” for celebrities on the show. Read all of the latest reactions for fans here.

The season started with 14 celebrities in the cast, but already that has been whittled down after just one episode. Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

The first to leave was Hannah Spearritt after she made the decision to withdraw from the competition. The former S Club singer and EastEnders actor pulled out before the hostage challenge.

Louie Spence had floated the idea of leaving earlier in the episode, but he initially carried out. The dancer and Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the competition after the hostage challenge - telling the instructors he had a “lack of conviction” to continue. He was the second person to leave in series 7.

Who is left in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The departures have reduced the cast to just 12, from the original 14. The ones who have made it to episode two include:

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - 43, ex-footballer and broadcaster

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Tasha Ghouri - 25, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing star

Harry Clark - 23, The Traitors season 2 win

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Chloe Burrows - 28, Love Island and Celebs Go Dating

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Putting the stars through their paces is Chief Instructor Billy Billingham. He is once again joined by his team of Directing Staff (DS) – Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Speaking ahead of the show’s return, Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

What to expect from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight?

The show will be back for a second episode this evening (August 4) and it is set to start at 9pm again. Channel 4 will be broadcasting episodes on Sunday and Monday nights, it has confirmed.

A preview for the second episode has been released, via Radio Times , and it reads: “The recruits go head-to-head in a terrifying hang-tough task 160 feet above a quarry - testing mental and physical strength. Then they take on a car ambush task where they must drive into a simulated war zone, pick up an ally, and vacate hostile territory into a safe zone, intact.”

