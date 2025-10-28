The annual summer festival has gotten incredibly more eclectic, with the first wave of acts announced for 2026.

Boomtown: Chapter 5 is set to return to Matterley Bowl for their 2026 festival.

Amongst the first announced acts include Kneecap, Skrillex, Shaggy and Vengaboys.

The festival has already sold 50% of their tickets for next year - here’s the full list of acts and how to get tickets to avoid missing out.

The UK’s famously immersive festival, Boomtown, is ushering in its boldest era yet—Chapter 5: Radical Redesign—with the announcement of an ambitious, genre-defying line-up and major expansion plans for August 12 to 15.

Leading the charge is Belfast’s celebrated trio Kneecap, whose politically charged, Irish-language hip-hop has made them one of the most vital new voices in music. They are joined by ska heroes Madness, returning to the festival following their memorable 2016 set, and heavy hitters Skindred.

The line-up also features US rap innovator EVE, celebrated artist Princess Nokia, and the legendary Havoc of Mobb Deep featuring BIG NOYD + DJ L.E.S, while Chapster 5 is also heavy on influential electronic artists, including maximalist producer Skrillex and visionary master Four Tet. British dance pioneers Faithless will celebrate their 30th anniversary at the festival, joined by dancefloor veterans Groove Armada.

Kneecap, Shaggy, Vengaboys and more are among the first names announced for Boomtown: Chapter 5 in 2026. | Leo Rabermeister/Provided

Adding to the unforgettable party moments are unapologetic Jamaican showman Shaggy, the irresistible nostalgia of Vengaboys, and the boundary-breaking force Ashnikko.

Boomtown is not just expanding the line-up; it is fundamentally transforming the physical festival space with a focus on harmony with its home in the South Downs National Park.

The iconic Lion’s Den Stage, famed for dancehall, dub, and jungle, is returning to its original fabled home in the Temple Valley amphitheatre after a long absence and the successful hydrogen-powered Hydro Stage is evolving into Hydro XL, doubling in size to become a ground-breaking green innovation hub. It will redefine the festival's flagship dance sound with a forward-thinking line-up showcasing techno and 4x4.

According to Co-Founder Luke Mitchell, the new blueprint is inspired by nature, promising "more nature, more woodland, more hidden places everywhere," blending the city's intricate film-set worlds with the wisdom of its natural surroundings.

Boomtown: Chapter 5 - full list of confirmed acts

Kneecap

Scissor Sisters

Madness

Skrillex

Four Tet

Faithless

Scooter

Ashnikko

Shaggy

EVE

999999999 - AV Show

Alborosie & Shengen Clan

Antony Szmierek

Bad Manners

Big Special

Brutalismus 3000

Camo & Krooked B2B Mefjus

Diffrent

Elvana

Floating Points - Live

Gentleman's Dub Club & Friends

Groove Armada

High Vis

KiIimanjaro B2B Oppidan

Kings of the Rollers: Present Royal Rumble

Less Than Jake

L'Entourloop

HAVOC of MOBB DEEP w/ BIG NOYD + DJ L.E.S

Marlon Hoffstadt

Mungo's Hi Fi Allstars

Nimino - Live

Notion

Oguz

Princess Nokia

Sampa the Great

Sherelle - AV Show

Shy FX

Skindred

Vengaboys

Wilkinson

When are tickets for Boomtown: Chapter 5 going on sale?

You’d best be quick, as the festival has already sold a record-setting 50% of its allocation for 2026 so far.

Festival entry tickets are scheduled to go back on sale on October 31 through the official Boomtown Festival website, with public transport tickets available to purchase starting October 30.

