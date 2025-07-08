This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The former Test Icicles member is set to stun audiences with immersive 360-degree performances in November

The artist formerly known as Dev Hynes has announced a series of UK tour dates in November.

Blood Orange will be performing an immersive ‘in the round’ concert series in London and Bristol before joining Lorde during her Manchester tour date.

Here’s where you can catch Blood Orange performing this year and when you can get tickets to the shows.

Blood Orange has today announced an expansive headline tour set to sweep across Europe, Canada, and the United States, with five performances in the UK later this year.

Though four of his dates are stand alone shows, one of which is set to see the singer perform support on Lorde’s upcoming show tour at Manchester’s AO Arena in November.

But for his own shows, fans are particularly buzzing about the special London dates, which promise an exceptionally intimate experience with an "in the round" production; the artist also known as Dev Hynes will perform centrally within the venue, offering attendees an immersive, 360-degree view of his captivating artistry.

Blood Orange will be performing four solo dates before joining Lorde during her Manchester AO Arena show in November 2025. | Vinca Peterson

The tour caps off an already dynamic fall for Blood Orange. September will see him take the stage at the Portola Music Festival, followed by joint appearances with hardcore collaborators Turnstile in cities like Richmond and Columbus.

Later in the season, Hynes is set to accompany Lorde for arena performances at iconic venues, including the majestic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles’s Kia Forum alongside the aforementioned Lorde AO Arena show on November 15 2025.

Where is Blood Orange playing as part of his 2025 UK tour?

Those wishing to catch Blood Orange can do so at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Blood Orange perform on his 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sales

Those with access to either the Artist pre-sale or O2 Priority will have first pick of the tickets, as they are set to go on sale from 9am BST on July 10 2025. Then, Spotify and venue pre-sales (where applicable) will go on sale from 10am on July 10 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from 10am BST on July 11 2025 through Ticketmaster UK.

Lorde tickets in Manchester

Ticketmaster is currently showing there are still some limited resale tickets available for Lorde’s performance in Manchester with Blood Orange - you can check out all your remaining options by visiting the ticketing agents.

