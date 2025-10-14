A fan favourite has left The Great British Bake Off and fans are gutted 😭

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GBBO has waved goodbye to a seventh baker.

One of the fans’ favourites has left.

Viewers were left ‘unable to watch’.

The Great British Bake Off fans were left gutted by the latest exit. A fan favourite had a brutal time in meringue week and surprisingly left the competition.

Lesley struggled across the first two challenges in particular and wasn’t able to turn it around. It left viewers feeling heartbroken by the unexpected exit - since she was not among the favourites to leave before the episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She became the seventh baker of the season to leave. Recap what happened in meringue week here.

The top five for 2025 have now been confirmed and there are just a few episodes left. Baring any changes, the final is due to take place in the first week of November.

GBBO fans ‘can’t watch’ as favourite suffers shock exit

59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat. | Channel 4

Lesley had a nightmare start to Meringue Week and ended up finishing bottom of the technical challenge and was highlighted by the judges as being at risk. But she still had the showstopper to save herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, she did not get off to a strong start after mixing up her recipe and being left needing to start her meringues over. Fans were quick to praise her for her resilience.

One wrote: “Lesley is better than me, I’d just call it a day.” Another echoed: “Lesley way better than me bc id be crying on the floor.”

A fan said: “My Lesley is going home isn’t she…I can’t watch.” Another wrote: “Lesley can't go please.”

One viewer added: “Oh Lesley… I’m so sorry. I don’t see how you can make it past this.” While one said: “I’m actually gonna cry lesley is so cooked there's no way she doesn't get sent home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan said: “I don’t want lesley to go. I love her.” A viewer joked: “Lesley which etsy witch do I have to pay for you to stay.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.