Pendle Hippodrome Theatre celebrating big 3-0 of its Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its annual Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair next month - one of the largest of its kind in the area.

The New Market Street venue in Colne will welcome in Christmas with its stunning selection of crafts from Saturday, November 17th, to Sunday, November 27th, and will be open from 11am to 5pm at weekends and from 11am to 6pm on weekdays.

There will be more than 95 exhibitors selling thousands of gifts, plus delicious home made lunches, afternoon teas, sandwiches and sumptuous cakes in the Café Supreme from noon.

Entry is £1 and entitles you to return for free admission all week.

See http://www.phtheatre.co.uk for more details.