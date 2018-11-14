Burnley photographer's winning image will raise funds for Mind charity

A Burnley man has won a nationwide competition to find the most inspiring moments that have been captured on camera.

Stephen Root beat hundreds of others to win CEWE Photoworld’s My Inspiring Moments competition.

His winning image of two arctic terns meeting mid-flight was selected as one of the final 12 images by judge photographer Julian Calverley and will appear in a calendar which is raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Stephen said: “I chose to submit the arctic tern image as the way they are placed makes it look like they are meeting in mid-air and having a conversation.

“I’m delighted that my photograph was chosen as part of the winning entries and am excited to be helping to raise money for such a great cause.”

Stephen, along with 11 other winners, will have their images compiled into a calendar which will be sold online at photobook and print specialist CEWE Photoworld, with £5 from the sale of each calendar going to Mind.

Clare Moreton, digital marketing director at CEWE Photoworld, said: “While people are taking more photos than at any other time in history, the pressure to post our lives on social media has taken away the joy of photography for photography’s sake.

“The CEWE My Inspiring Moments competition aimed to bring the joy back into photography as an art form, asking people to share the photos that make them feel inspired and optimistic about the world we live in, and Stephen’s photo was a perfect example of this.

“It was a delight to see all the amazing entries we received from people across the country and it was difficult selecting just 12 photos to win out of hundreds of entries.

“We are looking forward to publishing our winners’ photos in our charity calendar and raising much deserved funds for Mind, which does great work in ensuring no one has to face mental health problems alone.”

To purchase CEWE’s Inspiring Moments calendar, visit https://cewe-photoworld.com/mind-calendar

The CEWE Photo Award 2019 competition is still open for entries before May 31, 2019. Visit http://contest.cewe-photoworld.com