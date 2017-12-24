Book review: Britain’s Best Small Hills by Phoebe Smith

Travel expert Phoebe Smith certainly knows her hills! And she is keen to share her knowledge with everyone.

In a great wee book, Phoebe gives an insight into walking 60 of her favourite hills dotted about Britain, the smallest at 120 metres to a manageable 609 metres and from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.

Says Phoebe: “When it comes to mountains society seems to be obsessed with height''. 'But those who shun peaks based on measurement are truly missing out. Following on from the success of Wilderness Weekends, people are always asking me where they can take a friend, partner or young child that will help convince them that the outdoors - and hills - are worth the effort. Answering that need is this book, it's all about minimum effort for maximum results.’’

Britain’s Best Small Hills by Phoebe Smith, £14.99, www.bradtguides.com

