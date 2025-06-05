This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Will John Cena and Logan Paul continue their attempts to ‘ruin pro wrestling’ at this weekend’s PLE?

The next WWE Premium Live Event is only two days away as of writing.

12 male and female WWE superstars will battle it out for a chance to win the Money In The Bank briefcase for a guaranteed title shot.

Here’s your complete guide to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 including UK start time, pre-show start time, matches announced and when the company is back in the UK

New and returning fans of the WWE might not want to miss the crash-and-burn spectacle of the annual Money In The Bank PLE this weekend, making its debut on Netflix.

Considered one of the wildest match types the company has to offer, the unpredictable nature of the ladder matches and what the winners will do with their 'anytime, anywhere' title shot makes for must-see viewing – could they cash in at a later date or, in the case of some, the very same evening?

However, away from the carnage of the MITB matches, there are two very interesting bouts: John Cena, in his quest to ruin pro wrestling, is tagging up with someone many considered the ‘antithesis’ of wrestling – Logan Paul – against the WWE’s Quarterback, Cody Rhodes, and current World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

John Cena continues his quest to 'ruin' wrestling as he tags up with YouTuber Logan Paul to battle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money In The Bank 2025. | WWE

Cena’s reasoning for tagging with the controversial YouTube star? Because nothing could ruin wrestling more than a celebrity or influencer holding onto a wrestling title that many have spent years honing their craft to even step foot inside a wrestling ring.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is looking to beat some respect into current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, with the title on the line and a matter of respect: should Valkyria lose, she will have to raise the hand of ‘The Man’ and acknowledge she is the better wrestler.

Not content with just Money In The Bank, this weekend will also see stars of NXT and AAA collide with the WWE Worlds Collide PLE, which takes place just before Money In The Bank – and should be available to stream on the WWE’s YouTube channel.

With so much taking place in the WWE Universe across the summer, here’s not only a look at this weekend’s Premium Live Event, but a history of Money In The Bank cash-ins, when WWE is returning to the United Kingdom, and what the next Premium Live Event will be after this weekend.

What is the Money In The Bank match?

The Money In The Bank match sees six wrestlers in a ladder match, with a briefcase dangling above the ring. The objective is for one of the wrestlers to successfully climb the ladder to retrieve the briefcase - allowing them a title shot of their choosing anytime, any place, anywhere.

It can lead to car crash television and some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, and a lot of carnage if previous iterations of the match are anything to go by.

The idea was conceived by Chris Jericho (as we keep kayfabe alive) ahead of WrestleMania 21 back in 2005; Edge was the first ever Money In The Bank winner, which led to his first reign as a WWE World Champion a year later - more about that below.

Who has won the Money In The Bank contract before?

31 superstars have won the Money In The Bank briefcase since the inception of the match, with the first female Money In The Bank winner crowned in 2017.

Of those 31 superstars, only five have tried to cash in and lost, including John Cena - who was the first to lose after trying to cash in back in 2012.

A complete history of Money In The Bank winners

2005: Edge (won at Wrestlemania 21 - cashed in successfully at New Year’s Revolution on January 8 2006)

2006: Rob Van Damn (won at Wrestlemania 22 - cashed in successfully at ECW One Night Stand on June 11 2006)

2007: Mr. Kennedy (won at WrestleMania 23 - lost the briefcase to Edge on May 7 2007. Edge cashed in successfully on May 11 2007)

2008: CM Punk (won at WrestleMania XXIV - cashed in successfully on June 30 2008)

2009: CM Punk (won at WrestleMania XXV - cashed in successfully at Extreme Rules on June 8 2009)

2010: Jack Swagger (won at WrestleMania XXVI - cashed in successfully on March 30 2010)

2010: Kane (won Smackdown contract at Money In The Bank 2010 - cashed in successfully at Money In The Bank 2010)

2010: The Miz (won Raw contract at Money In The Bank 2010 - cashed in successfully on November 22 2010)

2011: Alberto Del Rio (won Raw contract at Money In The Bank 2011 - cashed in successfully at SummerSlam 2011)

2011: Daniel Bryan (won Smackdown contract at Money In The Bank 2011 - cashed in successfully at TLC 2011)

2012: John Cena (won WWE Championship contract at Money In The Bank 2012 - failed cash in on July 23 2012)

2012: Dolph Ziggler (won World Heavyweight Contract at Money In The Bank 2012 - cashed in successfully on April 8 2013)

2013: Randy Orton (won WWE Championship contract at Money In The Bank 2013 - cashed in successfully at SummerSlam 2013)

2013: Damien Sandow (won World Heavyweight Contract at Money In The Bank 2013 - failed cash in on October 28 2013)

2014: Seth Rollins (won at Money In The Bank 2014 - cashed in successfully at WrestleMania 31)

2015: Sheamus (won at Money In The Bank 2015 - cashed in successfully at Survivor Series 2015)

2016: Dean Ambrose (won at Money In The Bank 2016 - cashed in successfully at Money In The Bank 2016)

2017: Baron Corbin (won at Money In The Bank 2017 - failed cash in on August 16 2017)

2017: Carmella (won at Money In The Bank 2017 - cashed in successfully on April 10 2017)

2018: Braun Strowman (won at Money In The Bank 2018 - lost at Hell In A Cell 2018 due to a no-contest)

2018: Alexa Bliss (won at Money In The Bank 2018 - successfully cashed in at Money In The Bank 2018)

2019: Brock Lesnar (won at Money In The Bank 2019 - cashed in successfully at Extreme Rules 2019)

2019: Bayley (won at Money In The Bank 2019 - cashed in successfully at Money In The Bank 2019)

2020: Otis (won at Money In The Bank 2020 - lost briefcase to The Miz at Hell In A Cell 2020. The Miz cashed in successfully at TLC 2020)

2020: Asuka (won at Money In The Bank 2020 - traded briefcase for Raw Women’s Championship after Becky Lynch vacated the title due to pregnancy on May 11 2020)

2021: Big E (won at Money In The Bank 2021 - cashed in successfully on September 13 2021)

2021: Nikki A.S.H (won at Money In The Bank 2021 - cashed in successfully on July 19 2021)

2022: Austin Theory (won at Money In The Bank 2022 - failed cash in for United States Championship on November 7 2022; the first non-world title cash in)

2022: Liv Morgan (won at Money In The Bank 2022 - cashed in successfully at Money In The Bank 2022)

2023: Damian Priest (won at Money In The Bank 2023 - cashed in successfully at WrestleMania XL Night 2)

2023: IYO SKY (won at Money In The Bank 2023 - cashed in successfully at SummerSlam 2023)

2024: Drew McIntyre (won at Money In The Bank 2024 - failed cash in at Money In The Bank 2024)

2024: Tiffany Stratton (won at Money In The Bank 2024 - cashed in successfully on January 3 2025)

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 - current matches announced

As always, with a WWE Smackdown set to take place before the weekend, the card is subject to change:

John Cena and Logan Paul v Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria v Becky Lynch

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa v LA Knight v Seth Rollins v Andrade v Pénta v El Grande Americano

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss v Rhea Ripley v Roxanne Perez v Stephanie Vaquer v Giulia v Naomi.

What time is WWE Money In The Bank 2025 starting in the United Kingdom?

This year’s Money In The Bank PLE makes its debut on Netflix, and is set to start at 12am BST on June 8 2025, while the pre-show ahead of the main event is set to take place from 11pm BST on June 7 2025 through the WWE’s YouTube channel.

Are the WWE coming back to the United Kingdom after Money In The Bank 2025?

The WWE are set to return to the United Kingdom in August, as part of the build up ahead of WWE Clash In Paris, set to take place on August 31 2025.

Tickets to all the events are available now through Ticketmaster UK.

What’s the next Premium Live Event after Money In The Bank 2025?

Your next PLE isn’t too far away - Night of Champions is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28 2025 and will once again be available for Netflix subscribers.

