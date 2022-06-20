Win a pair of tickets to Beat-Herder 2022

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with heart-breaking back to back postponements, Beat-Herder is back, delivering a technicolour escapist party set in the lush Ribble Valley in Lancashire.

Running from July 14 to 17, the legendary event boasts 20+ whimsical stages, world-class DJs, live acts and comedians, and surprises aplenty.

This year is the first time that the festival will run across four days, opening the site on Thursday for an intimate gathering to those lucky enough to grab the very limited tickets for an extra day of unbridled revelry.

Headlining the main stage this year and promising an electric live show is one of music’s greatest living legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Also appearing this year are reggae icons The Wailers, dancefloor party-starters Hot Chip, and innovative electronic act Public Service Broadcasting.

Craig Charles, David Rodigan, Ben Ottewell, Dub Pistols, Henge, Utah Saints, and Fleetmac Wood are just some of the other names who will coming to the Ribble Valley for a weekend of beats and barminess.

To be in with a chance of winning, just email [email protected] naming one of the acts appearing this year.