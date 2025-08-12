Get to know the producer behind Taylor Swift’s hit records, and his other collaborations that become pop classics

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation continues regarding Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album.

Despite having announced the title of it, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ with more details expected this week, some fans think she’s about to work with Max Martin once again.

Who is the pop producer to the stars? How did he end up working with Swift initially, and what are some of his other smash-hit collaborations?

In case you haven’t heard by now, Taylor Swift is about to release her 12th studio album.

With more details expected to be provided when she features as a guest on the New Heights podcast this week (August 13), hosted by her current beau, Travis Kelce and his brother, there have been some hints as to what ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ may offer Swifties. Orange colour coding is one example, while another is the recent playlist she curated - 22 tracks on Spotify, all of which were produced by the team of Max Martin and Shellback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s led fans to think that Martin and Shellshock are set to return to work with Swift, marking the end of an era with her collaborations with Jack Antonoff, which date back to 2014 when he collaborated with her on ‘1989.’ The shift might also lead to perhaps a newer, optimistic, poppier Taylor Swift once again, as Martin and Shellshock have become renowned for the upbeat, catchy production work.

So, who is Max Martin? Where did he come from, and how did he meet Taylor Swift? Most importantly, what have been some of his biggest successes that led to Taylor Swift requesting his production efforts on an earlier album, and potentially her forthcoming one?

Let’s learn a little bit more about the smash-hit pop producer and his previous, outstanding collaborations.

Who is Max Martin?

As Max Martin continues to be rumoured as the producer of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, who is the producer to the stars and what have been his greatest hits that haven't involved Swift? | Getty Images

Born Karl Martin Sandberg, the producer started his musical odyssey in the mid-1980s as the frontman for a glam metal band called It's Alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After dropping out of high school to pursue music, he eventually came to the attention of the late Swedish producer Denniz PoP, who became his mentor. PoP hired him to work at his Cheiron Studios, gave him the name Max Martin, and helped him develop his songwriting skills.

Martin's style is renowned for its ability to create powerful, catchy melodies and choruses. He often focuses on what he calls "melodic math," which prioritises how a melody sounds and its rhythmic structure over the lyrical meaning.

This approach has led to a long and successful career defined by his ability to consistently produce chart-topping hits across different genres and decades, and a reputation for being a meticulous and dedicated collaborator who works closely with artists to refine and perfect their songs.

When did Max Martin first start working with Taylor Swift?

In interviews, Taylor Swift has shared details about how her collaboration with Max Martin on the Red album came to be, mentioning that when she was working in a studio in Los Angeles and noticed that Max Martin was working in the studio next door, and had always admired his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift has described walking into his studio and talking with him for an extended period, sharing personal stories that would later inspire the songs they wrote. She would talk for about 25 minutes about her relationships and feelings, and then the song-writing would begin.

This led to them co-writing ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,’ ‘I Knew You Were Trouble,’ and ‘22’ for the Red album - some of which are Swift’s biggest hits.

In a 2012 interview , Swift spoke about the joy of collaborating, saying, "I really had a blast making this album with a lot of people, because when you have a big team of people who have collaborated to make the album what it is, you have a lot of people to call when things go well.

“Like you can call your co-writers and go, 'We got #1 on the Hot 100 this week! This is crazy!' and they go, 'I know it's crazy!' Back when I had Speak Now out, I had written everything by myself. I'd be like, 'Hey, Taylor, the song went #1!' I'd be like, 'Cool, that's great, you're the only one that wrote that.' And it's wonderful and I'm proud to have done that."

What are some of Max Martin’s biggest successes - that’s not Taylor Swift?

Where do we start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a proverbial who’s who from the world of pop and chart successes. But away from Taylor Swift, here are some of the biggest successes Martin has been involved in.

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream (2010)

Max Martin and Shellback were the primary creative force behind this album, which famously produced five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, tying a record set by Michael Jackson's Bad.

The singles ‘California Gurls,’ ‘Teenage Dream,’ ‘E.T.,’ and ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ were all co-written and produced by the duo, solidifying Perry as a pop superstar and considered a high point in their collaboration.

Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time (1998)

Arguably Martin's career-launching song, it introduced a new sound to pop music and made Britney Spears an overnight global sensation. While Shellback wasn't involved in this early hit, it's a foundational achievement for Martin that set the stage for all his future collaborations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 1998 interview with Billboard, Spears told reporters, "When I started working with Max Martin in Sweden, he played the demo for 'Baby One More Time' for me, and I knew from the start it was one of those songs you want to hear again and again. It just felt really right. I went into the studio and did my own thing with it, trying to give it a little more attitude than the demo."

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" (2019)

A monumental achievement considering the everlasting appeal of the song, with Max Martin co-writing and co-producing the song. It set a new record for the most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, ultimately becoming the chart's greatest hit of all time.

The song's 80s-inspired synth-pop sound became a defining trend, and it was a critical and commercial smash, though it famously received no Grammy nominations - however it is still one of the most streamed songs on Spotify and considered The Weeknd’s signature song.

Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop the Feeling! (2016)

‘Can't Stop the Feeling!’ marked the first time Justin Timberlake had worked with Max Martin and Shellback since his days with *NSYNC. After going solo, Timberlake had focused on other producers like Timbaland and The Neptunes, making this reunion a significant and highly anticipated event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The song, taken from the film ‘Trolls’, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, while the team of Max Martin, Shellback, and Justin Timberlake received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song as well.

P!nk - "So What" (2008):

This was a key collaboration for the duo as it became P!nk's first solo number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a major success worldwide.

The song's angsty, empowering pop-rock sound became a signature for P!nk, and it was one of Shellback's first major hits with Max Martin, cementing their partnership.

P!nk has said that the song was a "joke" and that she "heard this beat from Max Martin" and joked about her relationship. "We kept it because I don't really care. I don't think about the consequences when I write songs and now I am regretting every second of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maroon 5 - Payphone (2012) and One More Night (2012)

The work Max Martin and Shellback did on Maroon 5's 2012 album, ‘Overexposed,’ marked a pivotal moment in the band's career, cementing their transition into a more pop-centric sound. This shift was largely a response to the massive success of their 2011 single, ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ and Martin was brought in as the album's executive producer to double down on that new direction.

The album delivered two major hits: ‘Payphone’ was a commercial juggernaut, debuting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and setting records for first-week digital sales by a group, but ‘One More Night,’ was an even bigger success, spending an impressive nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

This lengthy reign at the top of the charts was particularly notable for blocking other major songs from reaching number one, including Taylor Swift's ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.’

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone (2004)

Originally not intended for Clarkson, but she and her team fought to record it after hearing the demo. The song's raw, high-energy pop-rock sound, which blended powerful vocals with driving guitars and an explosive chorus, was a deliberate shift from the more ballads-heavy style of her debut album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new sound perfectly matched Clarkson's powerful voice and gave her a confident, rebellious edge that resonated with a wide audience.

‘Since U Been Gone’ was a massive critical and commercial success, revitalizing her career and proving she was more than just a reality TV star. It became a ubiquitous radio hit and an anthem of empowerment as the song was recognized with a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Adele - 25 (2015)

The collaboration between Adele, Max Martin, and Shellback on the single ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ for the album 25 was an unexpected but critically acclaimed success. The collaboration came about when Adele heard Taylor Swift's ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and, not knowing who Max Martin was, asked who had produced the track.

What made their collaboration so unique is that it was built around an existing idea from Adele. She had a guitar riff that she had written when she was just a teenager, and she brought it to the session. Max Martin and Shellback then helped her build the song's "up-tempo, rhythmic sound" around that riff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result was a pop song that, while a departure from Adele's signature ballads, still felt authentically her.

Looking for more information about Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album? Check out everything we know so far in our previous article.