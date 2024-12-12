Meet the K-Pop group set to make waves once again before the end of 2024

Stray Kids are set to release their first mixtape, despite already having five studio albums under their belt.

“Hop” is set for release on December 13 2024 on streaming platforms globally with the single “Walking on Water” scheduled for release the same day.

But who are Stray Kids for those not well versed in the K-Pop world - and are they playing the UK in 2025?

Looking for the next K-Pop act to hitch your wagon to in the United Kingdom but are already well versed with Rose, BLACKPINK, BTS and NewJeans? We might have a suggestion…

Stray Kids are set to release their brand new mixtape, their first according to their agency JYP, on December 13 2024. “Hop” is slated to be the group's first "SKZhop Hiptape" record, with songs featuring "Stray Kids' only new genre", and a guest appearance from Canadian rapper Tablo.

But it’s not their debut - far from it; since forming in 2017, the group have five albums under their belt, including 2023’s “5-STAR” which topped the US Billboard Chart upon its release and broke into the UK Top 40.

Ahead of the upcoming release though, some of you might have only just discovered BTS by virtue of the songs released from Jung Kook and V during their K-Soloist phase; so to help make that bandwagon jumping a little easier, we’ve pulled together a fair size of information regarding the band - including if they’re performing in the UK anytime soon.

So before hitching that bandwagon, read on to find out more.

Who are Stray Kids?

Who are Stray Kids, the eight-person strong K-Pop group set to release their new mixtape this week? | JYP

Stray Kids is often regarded as one of the most dynamic K-pop groups due to their emphasis on self-producing music and their ability to experiment with a wide range of styles, including EDM, hip-hop, metal, and pop.

The group was initially formed through a reality survival show also titled Stray Kids, where members were chosen based on their performances, which highlighted their talents in singing, rapping, dancing, and even song-writing.

Their early releases reflected their desire to carve out a distinct identity, with many tracks addressing themes of self-discovery, individuality, and the challenges faced by youth.

Their self-produced approach has set them apart in the K-pop industry, with Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han forming the song-writing trio known as 3RACHA, who are credited with much of the group’s music and creative direction.

Musically, Stray Kids is known for their energetic, sometimes aggressive sound, often incorporating electronic elements, hard-hitting beats, and sharp rap verses. Their music frequently blends genres and experiments with unconventional song structures, appealing to both domestic and international audiences.

Their early hits, such as “District 9” and “My Pace,” established them as a force to be reckoned with in the competitive K-pop industry as the group have become one of the most successful and influential boy groups of the 4th generation of K-pop, with an ever-growing international fanbase, known as “STAY.”

What are the most streamed songs from Stray Kids discography?

“God’s Menu” (2020)

"God’s Menu," released in June 2020 as the title track for Stray Kids' “Go Live” album, is a landmark song in their discography. The track’s catchy, high-energy composition blends EDM, trap, and hip-hop, showcasing the group’s experimental style.

It became one of Stray Kids' biggest international hits, with its intense beats and bold production propelling it to success on various music platforms. The song peaked at #1 on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea and gained substantial attention globally, helping to elevate Stray Kids’ profile internationally.

“MANIAC” (2022)

Released in 2022 as the lead single from ‘ODDINARY,’ "MANIAC" is one of Stray Kids’ defining tracks. It combines elements of rock and electronic music, creating a dynamic sound that continues the group’s tradition of genre-blending music. The song’s addictive hook, intense choreography, and striking music video made it a fan favourite.

"MANIAC" performed strongly on the charts, peaking at #1 on the Gaon Digital Chart and reaching the top 10 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the U.S. The song’s popularity is evident in its impressive streaming numbers, surpassing 329 million streams on Spotify, solidifying Stray Kids' place as a top-tier K-pop act with a global fanbase.

“Thunderous” (2021)

"Thunderous," released as the title track for “Noeasy” in 2021, marks another bold step in Stray Kids' musical evolution. The song blends traditional Korean sounds with modern trap and EDM influences, creating a unique and powerful anthem. The track received significant attention for its striking chorus and energetic performance, and it went on to peak at #1 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Additionally, "Thunderous" found success on international charts, entering the top 10 of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. With over 276 million streams on Spotify, "Thunderous" is one of Stray Kids’ most widely heard tracks globally, resonating with fans across multiple countries.

“Back Door” (2020)

"Back Door" was released in September 2020 from the band’s "In Life” album and continued Stray Kids’ trend of pushing musical boundaries. The track incorporates funk, EDM, and pop elements, with a catchy, infectious chorus.

"Back Door" performed well both in South Korea and internationally, peaking at #1 on the Gaon Digital Chart and charting on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales. It became a staple of Stray Kids' live performances and was met with high praise for its energy and distinct sound.

“S-Class” (2023)

"S-Class" from Stray Kids' 2023 album” 5-STAR” is a bold, genre-defying track that combines elements of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music. It debuted as a fan favorite and has been heavily streamed since its release, with over 247 million streams on Spotify.

"S-Class" showcases the group’s continued evolution and appeal in the global market, reaching top spots on the Gaon Digital Chart and other international rankings.

Have Stray Kids won any music awards in the West?

While Stray Kids have gained significant international recognition and won numerous awards in South Korea and Asia, they haven't secured any major music awards specifically in the West. However, their achievements in the Western music industry are notable.

Are Stray Kids on tour in 2025?

Stray Kids are indeed on the road in 2025, as part of their “Dominate” World Tour - and there are two shows taking place in the UK as part of the tour.

The band are scheduled to play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 18 and 19 2025, with tickets currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.

Were you already familiar with Stray Kids or are you more inclined to check them out when their new mixtape drops? Will you be going to see them during their two shows in the UK? Let us know your thoughts on the K-Pop act by leaving a comment down below or sharing your favourite Stray Kids songs.