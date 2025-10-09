This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get to know more about PinkPantheress’ new release ahead of New Music Friday, including collaborators and tracklisting.

PinkPantheress is set to release her latest work this weekend.

Fancy Some More takes her critically acclaimed mixtape from earlier this year and transforms it into three distinctly different works.

Here’s when it’s set for release in the United Kingdom, tracklisting and track lengths for you DJs, and the who’s who appearing on the new work.

Friday rolls around once again, meaning a cornucopia of new releases set to appear on digital services and, in some cases, on the shelves of record stores across the UK. While many are still digging into the latest variants that Taylor Swift is releasing from The Life of a Showgirl, closer to home, one artist is releasing a ‘reimagining’ of sorts for her Mercury-nominated album.

PinkPantheress, known to her family and friends as Victoria Beverley Walker, is set to release Fancy Some More? The follow up to her acclaimed mixtape, Fancy That, is due for release on October 10, and upon immediately looking at the number and calibre of collaborators that are featuring in the part remix, part re-envisioning, it deserves the fanfare it’s been getting since it was first announced.

With music described as ‘new nostalgia,’ blending elements of alternative pop, bedroom pop, drum and bass, UK garage, and 2-step, there is an element of nostalgia for older music fans as she frequently samples music from the 1990s and 2000s, giving her sound a distinctive, vintage feel. For those who liked the ‘clubland’ aspect of Charli XCX’s brat, then no doubt PinkPantheress’ work is something else you might want to gravitate towards.

Her single ‘Boy's a Liar’ became a major hit, and its remix with American rapper Ice Spice, ‘Boy's a Liar Pt. 2,’ peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and number two in the UK, solidifying her as an artist not only to watch out for, but also on the rise.

So what makes this remix album different from other remix albums that seem to be released every week? Again, have you seen the calibre of collaborators she’s roped in?

No? Then read on to find out more ahead of tomorrow’s release.

What is PinkPantheress’ Fancy Some More?

Fancy Some More? is a new project that does more than remix her acclaimed mixtape, Fancy That.

Instead, it’s a comprehensive collection that expands her sound, featuring two full albums of brand-new material—one dedicated to collaborations, the other to remixes—alongside the original mixtape.

PinkPantheress has described the concept behind the new work as an exploration of how her songs can “live in different worlds,” and the tracklist delivers on that promise.

One disc is focused on the pop world, featuring collaborations with a variety of global stars and rising talents. The second album is a deep dive into dance and electronic music, with remixes from some of the biggest names in the genre.

The project, which arrives just months after Fancy That was nominated for a Mercury Prize.

Are there any guests appearing on PinkPantheress’ album?

Quite the selection of guests, according to details currently available on Spotify. Expect to hear the following collaborators this weekend on Fancy Some More?

What is the tracklist for PinkPantheress’ Fancy Some More?

According to Spotify, the album’s tracklist is as follows - for the budding DJs out there, we’ve included track lengths to assist with any beat-juggling you may wish to attempt with the new songs.

Illegal + Anitta (2:29) Illegal + Seveteen (2:47) Girl Like Me + Oklou (2:42) Tonight + JADE (2:58) Stars + Yves (2:21) Noises + JT (2:07) Nice to Know You + Sugababes (2:49) Stateside + Bladee (2:28) Stateside + Zara Larsson (2:56) Romeo + Ravyn Lenae (2:12) Romeo + Rachel Chinouriri (2:46) Illegal + Nia Archives (2:40) Girl Like Me + Kaytranda (5:22) Tonight + Basement Jaxx (4:59) Tonight + Joe Goddard (4:19) Stars + DJ Caio Prince + Adame DJ (2:47) Noises + Mochakk (6:31) Nice to Know You + Loukeman + Leod (3:22) Nice to Know You + Sega Bodega (2:26) Stateside + Groove Armada (4:54) Romeo + KILIMANJARO (3:03) Illegal (2:29) Girl Like Me (2:25) Tonight (2:54) Stars (2:21) Intermission (0:24) Noises (1:44) Nice to Know You (2:50) Stateside (2:48) Romeo (2:34)

What time is Fancy Some More? due to be released?

As with most releases that come out on Friday, expect Fancy Some More? to appear on digital services including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer from 12am BST on October 10 2025. You can also pre-save the album through services that offer such a feature, such as Spotify.

What formats is PinkPantheress’ Fancy Some More? Being released on?

As of writing, there is no information that the album is being released on physical formats according to retailers such as HMV and Amazon.

What other albums are being released this week?

For those of you looking for what other albums are scheduled for release on New Music Friday, take a look at some of the other notable releases appearing in your playlists this weekend:

Are you looking forward to PinkPantheress’ newest work, and if so, what tracks are you looking forward to the most? Let the writer of this article know your thoughts ahead of Fancy Some More?’s release.