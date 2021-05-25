Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre reopening in time for bank holiday

The Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre

From Saturday, May 29th opening times will be from 2pm to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays.

Brian Hall, from the centre, said: "In addition to our usual displays we will have two temporary exhibitions. The display commemorating the fortieth anniversary of the official opening of the Visitor Centre in July 1980 planned for last year will be retained.

"Burnley Civic Trust will stage an exhibition of archive photographs of Burnley Football Club from their Burnley Express collection."

Oak Mount Mill Engine House on Wiseman Street, a short walk form the Visitor Centre, which is operated in association with the Heritage Trust for the North West, will be open to the public on Sunday 30th May between 2 and 4pm.

Admission will be governed by Corvid-19 rules – face-covering must be worn, social distancing observed and numbers admitted may be limited. To start with, the shop will have limited stock and access and will be unable to serve refreshments.