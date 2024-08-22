We think Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley has amazing musical talent - here are eight open mics to prove it

Yes, we’re biased, but the proof is in the performance. Check out these eight open mics to see for yourself just how much talent is in our area:
1. The White Hart, Sabden
Second Thursday of the month from 8pm at The White Hart, Padiham Road, Sabden, near Clitheroe. Photo: Google
2. The Loom, Burnley
Thursday, September 19th, starting around 7pm at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley. The venue has a mic/mic stand, PA, piano and guitar. Free drink for all performers. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Horseshoe Inn, Clitheroe
Tomorrow at 7pm at The Horseshoe Inn, 5 Bawdlands, Clitheroe. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne
Tuesday at 8pm at The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne. Photo: Google Maps
