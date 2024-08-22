We think Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley has amazing musical talent - here are eight open mics to prove it

By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 13:20 BST
Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley has amazing musical talent.

Yes, we’re biased, but the proof is in the performance. Check out these eight open mics to see for yourself just how much talent is in our area:

Second Thursday of the month from 8pm at The White Hart, Padiham Road, Sabden, near Clitheroe.

1. The White Hart, Sabden

Second Thursday of the month from 8pm at The White Hart, Padiham Road, Sabden, near Clitheroe.

Thursday, September 19th, starting around 7pm at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley. The venue has a mic/mic stand, PA, piano and guitar. Free drink for all performers.

2. The Loom, Burnley

Thursday, September 19th, starting around 7pm at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley. The venue has a mic/mic stand, PA, piano and guitar. Free drink for all performers.

Tomorrow at 7pm at The Horseshoe Inn, 5 Bawdlands, Clitheroe.

3. The Horseshoe Inn, Clitheroe

Tomorrow at 7pm at The Horseshoe Inn, 5 Bawdlands, Clitheroe.

Tuesday at 8pm at The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne.

4. The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne

Tuesday at 8pm at The Admiral Lord Rodney, Colne.

