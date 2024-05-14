2 . Mickey Hardacre (Roadkill Revival and Soul Gravy)

'I opened Burnley Live 2024 on Saturday with Soul Gravy, and closed out the weekend on Sunday with Roadkill Revival. What can I say? What a weekend, from start to finish. People from all walks of life lining the streets, having a great time. And not just Ormerod Street, where the “main stage” of the festival was held, but I had a few walks around and into the town centre, and there were just people… everywhere! All the time! Entertainment everywhere, from bands in pubs to street performers up and down the town centre. Where I live, I’m lucky to have the Colne Rhythm & Blues Festival and Bands on the Square (Barnoldswick) every year… right on my doorstep. And these events do incredible things for the towns and their communities. They are HUGE. The revenue they bring to the small, local, business, the uplift in morale the comes over everyone. You get people that “don’t do this kind of thing” going out and about, visiting shops they wouldn’t usually. Buying from street vendors that they wouldn’t usually. Have a bloody great time… that they wouldn’t usually! (boring sods). You can literally feel the buzz and the excitement in the air on those weekends, and even the days/weeks leading up to them. So why not in Burnley? Why can’t Burnley get as big, if not bigger, than these events in years to come? A bigger town, higher populations, higher footfall! A Premier League Football team (we’re bouncing straight back up… honest… hopefully… please…). There will always be little tweaks to be made here and there, especially in the early years (bands/performers toilets at the stage would be wonderful). And the local music/entertainment community are always willing to help out and advise (at least SG/RkR are) moving forward. If we are not performing at these events (CR&B, BotS, Burnley Live) then you can bet your sweet arse that you’ll see us down there. Supporting everyone involved on all fronts. Credit where credit is due… Huge well done to the guys and girls from Burnley Live.' Photo: Andy Ford