Venue owners and artists on the importance of events like Burnley Live for town
By John Deehan
Published 14th May 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 15:42 BST
“The busiest weekend I've ever had. And I've been here over 20 years.”
Burnley Live has numerous goals. To bring more people into the town. To showcase the incredible abundance of musical talent we have. To increase exposure for venues and businesses. To stimulate the local economy.
This year’s event ticked all four boxes. And some. It didn’t happen overnight, and growing the event won’t happen by chance either. Burnley Live needs more businesses to lend support, more venues to come aboard, and even more artists to shine.
Burnley deserves a huge, flagship town centre event to rival that of others across the region. And if the views of venue owners and artists following this year’s festival are anything to go by, it’s on the right track:
1. Brian Parker (Inn on the Wharf)
'Burnley needs events like Burnley Live. That’s what our town is all about; fantastic venues, fantastic live music, and fantastic people.' Photo: Andy Ford
2. Mickey Hardacre (Roadkill Revival and Soul Gravy)
'I opened Burnley Live 2024 on Saturday with Soul Gravy, and closed out the weekend on Sunday with Roadkill Revival. What can I say? What a weekend, from start to finish. People from all walks of life lining the streets, having a great time. And not just Ormerod Street, where the “main stage” of the festival was held, but I had a few walks around and into the town centre, and there were just people… everywhere! All the time! Entertainment everywhere, from bands in pubs to street performers up and down the town centre. Where I live, I’m lucky to have the Colne Rhythm & Blues Festival and Bands on the Square (Barnoldswick) every year… right on my doorstep. And these events do incredible things for the towns and their communities. They are HUGE. The revenue they bring to the small, local, business, the uplift in morale the comes over everyone. You get people that “don’t do this kind of thing” going out and about, visiting shops they wouldn’t usually. Buying from street vendors that they wouldn’t usually. Have a bloody great time… that they wouldn’t usually! (boring sods). You can literally feel the buzz and the excitement in the air on those weekends, and even the days/weeks leading up to them. So why not in Burnley? Why can’t Burnley get as big, if not bigger, than these events in years to come? A bigger town, higher populations, higher footfall! A Premier League Football team (we’re bouncing straight back up… honest… hopefully… please…). There will always be little tweaks to be made here and there, especially in the early years (bands/performers toilets at the stage would be wonderful). And the local music/entertainment community are always willing to help out and advise (at least SG/RkR are) moving forward. If we are not performing at these events (CR&B, BotS, Burnley Live) then you can bet your sweet arse that you’ll see us down there. Supporting everyone involved on all fronts. Credit where credit is due… Huge well done to the guys and girls from Burnley Live.' Photo: Andy Ford
'What a weekend that was! It was off the scale. Busiest weekend I've ever had and I've been here over 20 years. Burnley was buzzing like the old days. It was great to see new people coming to see what Burnley has to offer.' Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
'It was such a pleasure to play at Burnley Live, easily one of the best events we have played at! Not only does it support local artists, but it gives a real sense of community with everyone coming together to enjoy some live music. You can't put a price on that!' Photo: Andy Ford