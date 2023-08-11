Ultimate pop party in East Lancashire to feature Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Little Mix tribute acts
Little ones and their grown-ups should get ready for the ultimate pop party featuring the UK's top tribute acts to Ariana Grande (Ariana Live), Dua Lipa (Dupa Lipa) and Little Mix (Little Fix) coming soon to East Lancashire.
The show at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, is aimed as a child’s first concert experience or for all the family, on August 26th.
The all age, family indoor festival will also feature face-painting and glitter art, and hot food.
Tickets are available by visiting www.stmaryslive.com or calling 01706 223222.