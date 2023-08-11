News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Ultimate pop party in East Lancashire to feature Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Little Mix tribute acts

Little ones and their grown-ups should get ready for the ultimate pop party featuring the UK's top tribute acts to Ariana Grande (Ariana Live), Dua Lipa (Dupa Lipa) and Little Mix (Little Fix) coming soon to East Lancashire.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

The show at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, is aimed as a child’s first concert experience or for all the family, on August 26th.

The all age, family indoor festival will also feature face-painting and glitter art, and hot food.

Tickets are available by visiting www.stmaryslive.com or calling 01706 223222.

Related topics:Ariana GrandeLittle MixEast Lancashire