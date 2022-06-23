UK's number one ABBA tribute band to play Burnley Mechanics for cancer charity

ABBA Revival are playing Burnley Mechanics on Friday, July 8, where they will be taking the audience on a must-see musical journey back to a time when the Swedish mega stars ruled the dancefloor.

Voted winners of the National Tribute Awards by the Agents Association of Great Britain, and with four consecutive accolades under their belt, the band recently gained accreditation and the privilege of performing a concert tour in ABBA's Sweden homeland.

ABBA Revival’s full-featured interactive tribute show encapsulates the sights and sounds of ABBA, fully reproducing hit after hit of those classic pop sounds.

The event is being organised by CARES, with every penny raised on the night going to the charity.

CARES (Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support) aims to support Burnley General Hospital by paying for vital cancer equipment.