TV celebrity Antonella Brollini, known to her fans as ‘Aunty Nelly’ is coming to Burnley.

The popular ‘agony aunt,’ who also campaigns to stamp out the stigma associated with mental health issues, who has appeared on many TV shows including Stephs Packed Lunch, This Morning, Truth or Mare and The Customer is Always Right, will host a ‘Back to the 80s’ event on Saturday (September 23rd) at the town’s Hidden venue in Cow Lane.

It has been organised by friends and fellow DJs Neil Catlow and Dino Course. Both grew up immersed in the rave scene in and around Burnley, Accrington and Manchester before going their separate ways and 16 years ago Neil experienced a life-changing motocross accident which left him paralysed..

Both Neil and Dino have maintained their love of music and, not deterred by his wheelchair, Neil returned to clubbing as the world re-opened post covid. At the end of last year Neil, encouraged by Dino, finally treated himself to a set of decks and embarked upon a long-held ambition to DJ himself.

Completely self-taught, within six months Neil was having his mixes spotted and played on online radio-stations both in the UK and abroad. This is the duo’s third event and is aimed at the over 25s. It follows the success of an event they hosted in July featuring trail blazing Burnley born DJ Anne Savage. They have secured Danni Britch ‘Making it Madonna’ as their headline act and piano playing and singing double act the Lomax Brothers Neil AKA DJ Cat, will be DJ’ing alongside DJ Bam Bam.