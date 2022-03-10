He is coming to the Muni Theatre in Colne on Thursday, May 19th, bringing the vibes of a non-stop party of 90s dance and indie anthems from back in the day.

Taking to the mic, Bez, who won the TV reality show Big Brother in 2005 and is chiefly remembered for his bizarre style of dancing,, will bring his energetic live DJ and MC show, which pays homage to the greatest hits from the 90s – with his iconic dance moves and plenty of interaction with the audience.

Bez from the Happy Mondays is coming to perform in Colne

Plus, there will be a DJ playing a 'Madchester' set before Bez takes to the stage.