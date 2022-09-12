A host of rock and indie tribute bands who regularly play sell-out shows will descend on Towneley Park on Sunday from noon to 10pm.

As well as top live music celebrating some of the biggest acts in the world, there will be a food court, cocktail and gin bars, photo opportunities, VIP experiences and more.

Music fans will be treated to a stellar line-up comprising: The Clone Roses; Courtbetweeners; Definitely Oasis; Duran Duran Experience; Kings Of Lyon; Wrong Jovi; The UB40 Experience; True Order (Tribute To New Order); Aladdin Sane (Bowie); and These Smiths.

Definitely Oasis will perform at Towneley Tribute Festival, covering songs by Oasis. Pictured is Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, taken by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.

Fatboy Tim and special guests will keep the party going at the dance stage while Clint Boon will host.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.