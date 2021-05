Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre reopening in time for bank holiday

Community leaders praised the event saying it “put Burnley on the map”

More than 12,000 music fans donned waterproofs, wellies and smiles to make the first Towneley Live festival a resounding success

People of all ages were captivated by explosive performances

Burnley's first major pop music festival was praised as a resounding success

