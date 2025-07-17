Burnley’s ‘jewel in the crown’ Towneley Hall now shines brighter than ever after a multi-million pound restoration project.

The £3.6m. project has seen extensive repairs across the Grade I listed hall, from the rooftops and stonework to centuries-old windows and intricate interior plaster.

Work included the repair and conservation of the historic Great Hall plasterwork which has been taken back to its original 1700s colour scheme.

Major repair works started in November, 2022, with the hall staying partially open to visitors until it was closed completely on June 17th last year.

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A special ceremony to mark the completion of the work saw civic dignitaries and experts from Knox McConnell Architects Ltd and Historic Propertry Restoration, some of whom even lived on site during the restoration.

“We have restored the jewel in Burnley’s crown,” said Simon Goff, Burnley Council’s head of Green Spaces. “People in Burnley love Towneley. They love the parkland, they love the hall, and it would be great to see people coming in and enjoying it this summer.”

The project has seen extensive repairs across the building, from the rooftops and stonework to centuries-old windows and intricate interior plaster. Behind the scenes, over 30,000 museum objects were carefully packed and protected while the work took place, a huge effort carried out with precision and care.

“I’ve pretty much been on site since January 2023, and it’s been an honour to see it come together,” said David Duffy, site manager. “We’ve had an amazing team working on this and everyone’s worked with pride to bring this building back to life.”

Work has been undertaken to bring Towneley Hall back to its former glory. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hidden secrets

Some parts of the hall revealed their secrets along the way. Hidden behind staircases and inside roof beams were forgotten items, carvings, keepsakes, and even old cigarette packets from the 1930s, as well as rare architectural details long out of view.

“Towneley Hall is Grade 1 listed which means it is of upmost importance for it’s history and architecture. We’ve had conservation specialists working to the highest standards to ensure this historic place is protected for future generations.” said Sally Smith, Towneley Hall manager.

Indeed, Towneley has always been a place layered with stories. From the family who lived here to the communities who’ve passed through over generations, it holds memories, objects, and architecture that reflect local and national history. The restoration has preserved those elements and brought new ones to light.

King’s representative

Among the dignitaries to speak at the event were the King’s representative in Lancashire, Amanda Parker, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire.

She said: “I think it’s absolutely stunning. I’m so impressed by the work of the council, the employment of all traditional craftspeople and conservation architects to do things to such a high standard.

“The impression when you come in is astonishing. It shows care, it shows dedication, it shows absolute attention to detail. It’s a phenomenal achievement for Burnley. Townley is a jewel in the public sector crown. People enjoy seeing the antiques, furnishings, and social history on display.

“The King would be thrilled to see this, he’s a great fan of traditional crafts, apprenticeships, stone masonry, and carpentry.”

The work is part of Towneley Hall’s wider vision to be more than a historic house. Its 2024–2027 strategy sets out plans to open up the building to more people, make its collections relevant to modern audiences, and offer space for learning, creativity and community events.

“What’s more important is how we share that history, and how important Towneley Hall is to the people of Burnley and preserving it for future generations.” said Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council. “As part of the legacy, we want to increase footfall, bring people who haven’t been to the hall, and attract different groups as well.”

Owned and operated by Burnley Council since 1902, with the support of dedicated volunteers, the hall continues to play a central role in the borough’s cultural life.

Proud descendant

“Towneley is just one of the iconic places that is Burnley,” said County Coun. Cosima Towneley, former Mayor and descendant of the Towneley family. “It’s not just a house, it’s an art gallery, a playground, a place for exercise, research, botany, horticulture, riding, walking, cycling. It’s part of everyone’s routine.

“I am immensely proud of Burnley Borough Council for the efforts they’ve gone to in making sure this project went ahead with no stinting. Anywhere around the country would be proud to have what we have in Burnley.”

Future plans include new exhibitions, school programmes, artist partnerships and events that bring people back time and time again—whether to explore the collections, take part in workshops or simply enjoy the surroundings of the park.

“This is Burnley’s cultural heartbeat,” added Charlotte Steels, Burnley Leisure and Culture, head of Culture. “Towneley will play a central role in our 2027 Year of Culture, bringing people together in a space that celebrates history and community.”

The reopening marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of Burnley’s most significant heritage sites. Visitors are invited to explore the restored spaces, see new displays, and enjoy the hall and park throughout the year.

Re-opening

Towneley Hall will reopen to the public on Friday July 25th at 12pm. It is expected to be extremely busy, so please bear this in mind when planning your visit, and consider visiting mid-week or after the summer holidays.

Opening times will be Wednesday-Sunday 12 noon to 4-30pm until October 31st. Tickets cost £5.50 for an adult, with free entry for 17s and under and students. This includes unlimited return visits for 12 months.