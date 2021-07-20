This is what Jordan North, Greg James and Vick Hope are up to in Blackpool today as they kick off Radio 1's Summer Break Out

The trio are embarking on a camper van tour of the UK's favourite holiday destinations, and were better to sample the delights of the British seaside than Blackpool?

Lancashire lad Jordan who presents BBC Radio One's afternoon drive show with Vick Hope, and Greg, the breakfast show presenter, will travel the length and breadth of the country meeting listeners for the first time since the pandemic began.

But prankster Jordan has had Greg 'locked' inside the camper van - which he calls "an escape room on wheels" - while he and Vick have all the fun.

He says the only way for Greg to escape into the sunshine is for him to solve clues and enter the correct answers into a keypad to unlock the camper van doors.

But whilst Greg is cooped up inside, Jordan and Vick have been busy enjoying the best of Blackpool.

This is what they've been up to so far...

1. Today (Tuesday, July 20), Jordan has arranged for a GIANT picture of his own face to be printed on the pavement of the Promenade - seen here from the top of Blackpool Tower.

2. Jordan and Vic at the top of Blackpool Tower. Look at that view!

3. Meanwhile, Greg is stuck in the camper van somewhere in the grounds of the Pleasure Beach.