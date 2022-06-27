Maureen Nolan brought a riot of holiday themed laughter to the resort, along with co-stars Josephine Partridge and Sarah Dearlove.

The loose women entertained the Grand with relatable humour and slapstick scenarios as they took flight to Costa Del Blackpool.

There were lighthearted quips about tans, romances and cockpits (or box offices for an all-female crew), and bawdy jokes that I couldn’t repeat in a family newspaper.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housewives on Holiday

A skit about swimsuit shopping even had the men laughing at their witty impressions of overconfident beach hunks.

They even worked in a line about Blackpool Airport.

And their observational sketch about posh yummy-mummies on a wild camping trip was just brilliantly funny, with toilet humour that had eyes watering, and the performers fighting to keep straight-faced.

“The point of wild camping is to get as far away from civilization as possible…like Fleetwood,” said one of the ladies donning a dressing gown and swimming cap.

The second part of the show was set in a Spanish resort. There’s a bizarre holiday romance, and a high energy aerobics class where Maureen’s foot punctures a trampoline and leaves me wondering if it was intended.

There’s slapstick humour when the girls visit a monastery, and a kickin’ holiday soundtrack that gets the audience on their feet.