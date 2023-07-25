The UK’s best kept live secret ‘Hardwick Festival’ unveils final plans for 2023 event

This year, the six-stage festival has added an additional day for the first time in its history, taking place across three days from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 August.

The main stage features more big names than ever. In addition to the Saturday and Sunday headliners, Hardwick Live will play host to The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, alt-rock heroes The Vaccines, indie legends The Cribs, the Spice Girls’ Melanie C and the rising local star Andrew Cushin.

Andrew Cushin said today: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be returning to Hardwick again this year! 3 years running is a real statement and to climb up the bill once again is something I’m immensley proud of, see you there!”

Noel Gallagher. Portrait by Matt Crockett

Dance music enthusiasts will also get their fix throughout the weekend with a heavy-hitting lineup of internationally renowned DJs confirmed for the weekend.

Headlining Friday is Haçienda Classical, a magnificent celebration of the iconic Manchester club with an orchestrated twist. The continuous live DJ set will spin the biggest tracks of the era alongside a full orchestra, choir and guest vocalists.

Legendary New York DJ and remixer, Dennis Ferrer will bring his heady mix of house and soulful techno to Harwick Festival’s dance-focused Courtyard stage on Saturday. Low Steppa, one of the most influential house music artists of the moment, will headline the stage on Sunday, with the ‘First Lady’ of Defected Records, Sam Devine and BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free also on the bill.

Craig Charles’ much-loved Funk & Soul Club will light up the main stage on Friday with his infectious mix of classic funk, soul and disco.

Hardwick Festival is the biggest event of its kind in the North East and continues to support the local music scene through its commitment to showcasing the best emerging talent from across the region. At this year’s event, Andrew Cushin, The Pale White, Liam Fender, Tom A Smith and The Redroom are among the local up-and-coming talent to be added to the line up.

This year’s edition of Hardwick Festival marks a decade since its inaugural event in 2013.

Over the last ten years, the event has played host to some of the world’s most iconic artists, including Madness, Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs, James, Razorlight and Adam Ant.

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the event organisers have promised to offer an array of amazing experiences for all ages. Nestled within the wooded area of the festival site will be a

children’s area filled to the brim with child-friendly entertainment, including face painting, magic shows, ventriloquists, Punch & Judy and children’s workshops.

Thanks to its heavily discounted tickets for children and young people, Hardwick Festival is among the most affordable family festivals in the region. For the full weekend, tickets for children between ages 3 and 11 can be snatched up for just £35 (plus booking fee) and young people from ages 12 to 17 can attend with their parents or guardian for £80 (+ bf), half the price of an adult ticket.

As with previous events, tickets can be purchased for individual days or for the full weekend.

A huge choice of culinary delights will complete the festival experience. Festival-goers can expect to discover an assortment of food stalls, a BBQ fire pit, themed bars including a cocktail and Pimm’s bar and an extensive range of refreshments, from champagne to hot chocolate.

Hardwick Festival will take place from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 August at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield.

Tickets for the full weekend are priced at £160 (+bf) for adults, £80 (+bf) for ages 11-17 and £35 (+bf) for ages 3-11. Payment plans are available to help spread the costs.

Tickets for individual days are also available to buy, ranging from £39 to £69 for adult tickets.

