The band fittingly played their first gig in Manchester to an audience of avid Smiths fans – the response was spectacular and The Smiths Ltd now play at major venues and festivals all over the UK.

If you never saw The Smiths then this is your chance to experience the thrill of those great songs played live on Saturday, June 24th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band are committed to creating the same energy that Morrissey, Johnny Marr, the late Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce had onstage together and with authenticity and a provenance that’s hard to beat.

The Smiths Ltd will be playing at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall

Most Popular

Email the venue at [email protected] for full details.

Doors are at 7pm and support is due to start at 8pm