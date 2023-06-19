News you can trust since 1877
The Smiths Ltd to play at St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall

The Smiths Ltd, the UK’s premier tribute to one of the country’s greatest musical exports, return to the stage of St Mary’s Chambers in Rawtenstall for a night dedicated to one of Manchester's most loved bands.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The band fittingly played their first gig in Manchester to an audience of avid Smiths fans – the response was spectacular and The Smiths Ltd now play at major venues and festivals all over the UK.

If you never saw The Smiths then this is your chance to experience the thrill of those great songs played live on Saturday, June 24th.

The band are committed to creating the same energy that Morrissey, Johnny Marr, the late Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce had onstage together and with authenticity and a provenance that’s hard to beat.

The Smiths Ltd will be playing at St Mary's Chambers, RawtenstallThe Smiths Ltd will be playing at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall
    Email the venue at [email protected] for full details.

    Doors are at 7pm and support is due to start at 8pm

    Tickets are available online at www.stmaryslive.com or direct by calling 01706 223222.

