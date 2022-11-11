The Lancashire pubs where you can win free drinks, sports tickets, gadgets and more this winter
Lancashire pub goers can win great prizes ahead of and during the World Cup this winter, including cash, free drinks, Champions League Tickets, and a holiday to Italy - by simply downloading the Greene King Season Ticket app and playing the brand new Feast on Football game, which launches on Tuesday, November 15.
As the nation cheers on England to sporting glory this winter, football fans who have the Season Ticket App will be guaranteed 10% off selected drinks throughout the tournament.
And anyone who downloads the app and registers their account will automatically receive a free drink as a sign-up bonus. Drinks range from a selection of draught and bottled beers to wine and spirits, as well as soft drink alternatives.
Additionally, every time fans buy a discounted drink at a participating pub, they will earn a spin on the Feast on Football wheel.
Most Popular
With each spin, users can win a host of prizes including UEFA Champions League Tickets, Premier League tickets, home tech bundles, PDC World Darts Hospitality Tickets, plus free drinks from the likes of Heineken, Peroni, Carling, Red Bull, as well as Greene King’s own Ice Breaker Pale Ale and Greene King IPA.
Fans will also be in with a chance of collecting in game ‘Footbaubles’ - a playful twist on the traditional Christmas bauble. With 28 to collect, these are added to the Greene King Feast on Football in app album.
The first lucky person to collect all 28 Footbaubles will win £2,000 and the second will win two nights in Rome, courtesy of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.
Pub goers will be entitled to up to three spins of the wheel a day, depending on how many drinks they buy through the Season Ticket app.
Other prizes include Six Nations Tickets, Jockey Club Racecourse Tickets, TVs, and Greene King discounts.
Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “We are all excited to cheer on the England Football team this winter, and our Season Ticket App is an easy way for fans to be guaranteed discounts on drinks when they visit a Greene King pub.
“We all remember the elation of Keiran Trippier’s goal vs Croatia, and the nail-biting penalty shootout win vs Colombia. This year we could go all the way.
“Now, as the nation backs Gareth and his boys, fans will also have the chance to win a host of different prizes, from free drinks, Champions League tickets, and a trip to Italy.”
Here are the Lancashire pubs taking part ...
Bamber Bridge
Poachers
Blackpool
Cherry Tree
Dog & Partridge
Dunes Hotel
Farmers Arms
Washington
Fleetwood
Mount Hotel
Burnley
Star
Nelson
Thatch & Thistle
Chorley
War Horse
Yarrow Bridge
Morecambe
Dog & Partridge
Station Promenade
Poulton-Le-Fylde
Golden Ball Hotel
Preston
Guild
Lytham St Annes
Ship & Royal
Town House
Victoria Hotel
Thornton Cleveleys
Golden Eagle
Iron Horse