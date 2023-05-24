News you can trust since 1877
The Goa Express announce self-titled debut album

It’s full steam ahead for Burnley band The Goa Express.
By John Deehan
Published 24th May 2023, 13:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:10 BST

The visionary five-piece have announced plans to release their long-awaited self-titled debut album in October, following a summer of festival appearances and headline shows across Europe.

Hop on board The Goa Express from Burnley to beyond
The album will feature new single ‘Talking About Stuff’; a melodic and sunny counterpart to the spikey punk of recent offering ‘Good Luck Charm’.

The Goa ExpressThe Goa Express
    Led by James Clarke, alongside his brother Joe and best friends Joey, Naham and Sam, the five bonded in the corridors and classrooms of Blessed Trinity RC College – The Goa Express starting its journey in 2015.

    Growing up in the rural shadow of England’s industrial north, music was a means of escape and a vessel for friendship. Their shared adolescent experiences (late gigs at The Golden Lion in Todmorden, camping underneath the cliffs at Hebden Bridge) shaped their collective attitudes and behaviours and, ultimately, the sound and spirit of their band.

    The Goa Express played over a hundred UK/European gigs in 2022, including stops at Glastonbury, Latitude and The Great Escape.

    It was in the immediate wake of their Glastonbury debut that recent single ‘Portrait’ was put together in the Welsh village of Raglan, with the boys returning to the studio six months later to record ‘Talking About Stuff’ and ‘Good Luck Charm’. Both tasters from the debut album have seen playlisting from BBC 6 Music, and the band will be playing headline sets at YES in Manchester and London’s The Lower Third on May 26th and 31st respectively.Cementing their status as burgeoning hometown heroes, they can also be seen performing in Bank of Dave, Netflix UK’s most watched film upon release week.

