The Goa Express announce self-titled debut album
The visionary five-piece have announced plans to release their long-awaited self-titled debut album in October, following a summer of festival appearances and headline shows across Europe.
The album will feature new single ‘Talking About Stuff’; a melodic and sunny counterpart to the spikey punk of recent offering ‘Good Luck Charm’.
Led by James Clarke, alongside his brother Joe and best friends Joey, Naham and Sam, the five bonded in the corridors and classrooms of Blessed Trinity RC College – The Goa Express starting its journey in 2015.
Growing up in the rural shadow of England’s industrial north, music was a means of escape and a vessel for friendship. Their shared adolescent experiences (late gigs at The Golden Lion in Todmorden, camping underneath the cliffs at Hebden Bridge) shaped their collective attitudes and behaviours and, ultimately, the sound and spirit of their band.
The Goa Express played over a hundred UK/European gigs in 2022, including stops at Glastonbury, Latitude and The Great Escape.
It was in the immediate wake of their Glastonbury debut that recent single ‘Portrait’ was put together in the Welsh village of Raglan, with the boys returning to the studio six months later to record ‘Talking About Stuff’ and ‘Good Luck Charm’. Both tasters from the debut album have seen playlisting from BBC 6 Music, and the band will be playing headline sets at YES in Manchester and London’s The Lower Third on May 26th and 31st respectively.Cementing their status as burgeoning hometown heroes, they can also be seen performing in Bank of Dave, Netflix UK’s most watched film upon release week.