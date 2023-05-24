The visionary five-piece have announced plans to release their long-awaited self-titled debut album in October, following a summer of festival appearances and headline shows across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album will feature new single ‘Talking About Stuff’; a melodic and sunny counterpart to the spikey punk of recent offering ‘Good Luck Charm’.

The Goa Express

Most Popular

Led by James Clarke, alongside his brother Joe and best friends Joey, Naham and Sam, the five bonded in the corridors and classrooms of Blessed Trinity RC College – The Goa Express starting its journey in 2015.

Growing up in the rural shadow of England’s industrial north, music was a means of escape and a vessel for friendship. Their shared adolescent experiences (late gigs at The Golden Lion in Todmorden, camping underneath the cliffs at Hebden Bridge) shaped their collective attitudes and behaviours and, ultimately, the sound and spirit of their band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Goa Express played over a hundred UK/European gigs in 2022, including stops at Glastonbury, Latitude and The Great Escape.