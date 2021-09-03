Stunning wildlife photography at Towneley Hall

The exhibition contains stunning imagery from four local wildlife photographers - Keith Bannister, Jen Coates, Andy Pritchard and Bob Rawlinson.

It highlights some of the best of our local wildlife, with all the images being captured in the borough since the start of Covid lockdowns in 2020.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s executive member responsible for parks, said: “This is a wonderful display of local wildlife, and the local photographers who took these eye-catching images.

Keith Bannister

“They are a reminder of the beautiful range of nature which is all around us, even in our urban areas.”

Mr Bannister has been enthusiastic about wildlife photography for the past 15 years. He said: “I have spent hundreds of hours in Towneley Park photographing the amazing wildlife within the park and won many awards for my photos.”

Towneley Hall curator Alison Cooper said: “The exhibition of beautiful photography has been installed outdoors to try a new way of displaying photography and artwork for our visitors.

“During the last 18 months many people have been spending a larger amount of time outdoors and this exhibition reflects people’s renewed enthusiasm for wildlife and the outdoors”.

The exhibition includes a range of photographs from bees to butterflies, foxes to feathered friends. The exhibition is installed on the lawn behind Towneley Hall and will be available to view throughout the autumn.