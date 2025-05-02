Star Wars Day is almost upon us, as what began as a political pun has evolved into an annual celebration of the characters and worlds of the Star Wars universe.
From the icy plains of Hoth to the desert landscapes of Tatooine, the franchise's otherworldly scenery has always been a point of fascination. Fortunately, you don't need the Millennium Falcon to visit some of these locations.
But for those seeking Instagram-worthy destinations, what are the most popular Star Wars filming locations to visit?
To determine the most popular filming locations globally, a study by CSDB.gg used a data-driven approach leveraging Instagram's popularity. They identified various filming locations from across the Star Wars movie franchise.
CSDB.gg then tracked the total number of posts shared on Instagram using the most common hashtag associated with each specific location or landmark.
By compiling and comparing these Instagram post counts, CSDB.gg ranked the Star Wars filming locations based on their popularity and visual appeal among Instagram users.
So, what made the list – and where are the two UK locations you can visit over the Early May Bank Holiday?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.