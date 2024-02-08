Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rawtenstall venue will be hosting a spectacular live family magic show from one of the North West's leading magicians Darren Mac, plus everyone’s favourite piano and vocal duo The Lomax Brothers performing live this Friday from 7pm.

The popular duo will be showcasing their versatile piano skills, vocals and light hearted humour with a broad musical repertoire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Darren Mac – described as “incredible” by none other than His Majesty King Charles, brings his cabaret family magic show to the venue. Darren is a professional magician performing both close-up and comedy cabaret magic for adults as well as being one of the busiest children’s entertainers in Yorkshire.

The Lomax Brothers will be performing alongside magician Darren Mac at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall

Pie and peas and hot dogs will be included in the ticket price and the venue’s licensed bar will be open for refreshments and snacks.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “This show will be a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy an evening of great entertainment with friends and family at our fantastic venue. It should be a lovely night and a one-off opportunity for all members of the family to come and enjoy an evening here together.”