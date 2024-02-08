St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall hosts The Lomax Brothers and magician Darren Mac in family show
The Rawtenstall venue will be hosting a spectacular live family magic show from one of the North West's leading magicians Darren Mac, plus everyone’s favourite piano and vocal duo The Lomax Brothers performing live this Friday from 7pm.
The popular duo will be showcasing their versatile piano skills, vocals and light hearted humour with a broad musical repertoire.
Meanwhile, Darren Mac – described as “incredible” by none other than His Majesty King Charles, brings his cabaret family magic show to the venue. Darren is a professional magician performing both close-up and comedy cabaret magic for adults as well as being one of the busiest children’s entertainers in Yorkshire.
Pie and peas and hot dogs will be included in the ticket price and the venue’s licensed bar will be open for refreshments and snacks.
A spokesperson for the venue said: “This show will be a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy an evening of great entertainment with friends and family at our fantastic venue. It should be a lovely night and a one-off opportunity for all members of the family to come and enjoy an evening here together.”
Tickets are still on sale for this event, so bring all the family along. (Children must be accompanied by an adult). Tickets are available online via www.stmaryslive.com or direct by calling 01706 223 222. The box office is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.