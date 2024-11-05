Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spotify Wrapped has released on same day of the week every year this decade.

It started to drop in December but has got earlier and earlier.

I play detective to see if I can work out a pattern and figure out a potential date for Spotify Wrapped 2024.

Spotify confirmed that it is still counting your listening habits after Halloween - but has yet to announce a date for its Wrapped round-up. If like me you are eagerly awaiting its arrival, you might be trying to figure out potential release dates, so you can clear your diary or to impress your friends with your power of foresight.

Running for almost a decade now, Spotify’s yearly wrap up of users' music stats and listening habits has become a key event in the pre-Christmas calendar. It also marks the point that you can safely listen to guilty pleasures again and start firing up the Mariah Carey/ Michael Buble tunes.

The tracking period does not have a definitive end date, but it will likely conclude in the coming weeks - based on what Spotify has said in the pas t. If you are wondering why the streaming service drops its Wrapped round-ups, the company made a telling admission about that a few years ago and it's because they want to foster a sense of FOMO to attract new listeners.

But when could Spotify Wrapped drop in 2024? I play detective to look through past patterns and attempt to figure out the date.

When did Spotify Wrapped release in the past?

As I have previously detailed in a prior article, the first Spotify annual wrap-up was released in 2015 but was called Year in Music. The first Wrapped launched in December 2016 and has been going strong ever since.

For the first Spotify Wrapped, according to a post on the Spotify Community forum , it was due to be sent by email on December 12 that year. Kind of weird to imagine a Spotify Wrapped dropping in your Gmail or Yahoo inbox isn’t it!

But we also have definitive dates for the years that followed. So in chronological order here is the release dates of past Spotify Wrapped:

2017 - December 6

2018 - December 6

2019 - December 5

2020 - December 2

2021 - December 1

2022 - November 30

2023 - November 29

So, the trend has been for Spotify Wrapped to release earlier and earlier each year after 2018. Moving from December to November in both of the two most recent years (2022 and 2023).

Is there a pattern for Spotify Wrapped release dates?

Putting on my deerstalker hat and lighting up my pipe, I combed back through the calendars of years past to check the exact day of the week prior Spotify Wrapped releases dropped - and a clear pattern emerged. The snazzy music round-up has been launched on a Wednesday every year so far in the 2020s.

And the week of its release has been the Wednesday of the last week of November/ first week of December - that cross over period. So that gives us plenty of clues to go off in attempting to figure out a release date for 2024.

Could Spotify Wrapped release on this date?

Based on prior years, we can attempt to divine a potential release date for Spotify Wrapped in 2024. Using the evidence we have assembled so far, in each year of the current decade (2020s), it has dropped on the Wednesday of the last week of November/ first week of December.

This means that a likely release date, looking at the calendar for 2024, is Wednesday November 27 - if Spotify follows its usual release pattern. Another potential date would be the week after on Wednesday December 4.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped? Got any predictions about which artists will be the most popular around the globe? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].