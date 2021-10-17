Slimefest 2021: Fleur East, Diversity, Max and Harvey, Kid Rain, Wes Nelson and Blessing Annatoria on stage for Nickelodeon Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Fleur East at Blackpool Boulevard Hotel for Slimefest

Artists Wes Nelson and The Voice UK star Blessing Annatoria also joined the fun and chaos for the family event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena - which saw young fans showered in gooey slime.

Paris Fury, wife of title winning boxing champion Tyson Fury, also joined the festival with their young family after returning from Las Vegas where she had been supporting Tyson in his victory against Deontay Wilder in their thrilling heavyweight championship rematch.

Check out the stars from this year's Slimefest in Blackpool

Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo of Diversity hosted Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Paris Fury and her children enjoy the fun at Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Wes Nelson returns to Blackpool after Illuminations Switch On for Slimefest 2021 ahead of releasing his new single 'Say Nothing.'

You Tube stars and co-hosts of Slimefest 2021 Max and Harvey made a visit to the resort with all their family.

The Voice UK 2020 winner Zimbabwe-born singer Blessing Annatoria made her Slimefest debut and first-ever visit to Blackpool.

Viral Tik Tok sensation Kid Rain - pop star to watch delighted young fans at Slimefest in Blackpool