Bad Manners, featuring vocalist Buster Bloodvessel, were at the forefront of the ska revival movement in England in the late 70s.

They quickly became the novelty favourites of the fad through their bald, enormous-bodied frontman's silly on-stage antics, earning early exposure through 2-Tone Records package tours and an appearance in the live documentary Dance Craze.

In the early 80s, they had many UK hits including "Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu," "Lip Up Fatty," "Special Brew," and "Can Can." By the mid-80s, the ska craze was over but the band have been on tour ever since, making people dance all over the world.

Bad Manners frontman Buster Bloodvessel

Now in their 45th year and no signs of stopping, Buster and the Bad Manners boys can regularly be found touring across the UK, Europe, Central, South and North America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia and now Rossendale.

A spokesperson for the venue said: “Bad Manners are one of the best-loved bands of the Ska genre and had some huge hits that are recognised all over the world as some of the biggest songs ever to come from the scene.

“We are extremely excited to host the band here at the venue, Bad Manners are a hugely famous band and icons of the Ska scene so we are proud to bring another famous name to the area.”

Doors 7pm, Show time 8pm.

