Scotland’s Dave Arcari will be following a series of sell-out shows and festivals in Finland with a special appearance at the Little Theatre, Colne, as part of the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival on Saturday, August 24th.

The festival is one of just a handful of UK dates – including next month’s Darlington Blues Festival and Bluesbury Festival – for Arcari before a run of Spanish shows in October and November’s Blues Alive Festival in the Czech Republic.

Arcari said he is delighted to be returning to Colne and The Great British R&B Festival.

“Finally things are returning to ‘normal’ for touring musicians,” he revealed. “Last time I played the festival was pre-pandemic and lockdown in 2017 – co-incidentally at same stage (Little Theatre). It’s nice to be invited back, especially to this fantastic venue.”

Dave Acari will be performing at Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

After a successful Kickstarter campaign his 2022 album Devil May Care was recently released on limited edition red vinyl and a new single, Younger Days – a curve ball that sees Arcari injecting a little bit of Americana into his more familiar deep blues sound.

In between times Arcari is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album and putting together music for film and TV worldwide. His work has featured in hit US series The Deadliest Catch and closer to home in numerous BBC TV productions.

He is an an official artist for Newtone Strings, Reunion Blues gig bags, Diamond Bottlenecks, G7th Capo and National Reso-Phonic Guitars who launched their ‘Dave Arcari signature’ instruments in 2019.