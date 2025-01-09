Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore and Jonathan Bailey among the nominees at this year's SAG Awards

The nominees for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced overnight.

‘Wicked’ leads the nominations with five nods, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Support Actor.

Here’s the full list of nominees, including in the field of television, ahead of February’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Timothée Chalamet, who has been generating Oscar buzz for his role as a young Dylan in ‘A Complete Stranger,’ has picked up his second “Best Actor” nomination on the road to the 2025 Academy Awards, but faces stiff competition in the category with 2025 Golden GLobe winner Adrian Brody (‘The Brutalist’), Colman Domingo (‘Sing Sing’), Ralph Fiennes (‘Conclave’) and Daniel Craig (‘Queer’.)

The career resurgence of two popular actresses continues this awards season too, as Demi Moore - whose odds to win an Oscar for her role in ‘The Substance’ grew after her Golden Globe win - and Pamela Anderson both receiving nods for their recent works.

What are the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) are annual awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and television. These awards are unique because they exclusively honor acting performances and are voted on by other actors, making them highly respected within the entertainment industry.

SAG Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

Film

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best actress

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (film)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Television

Best drama series ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Best actress - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor - drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Best actor - comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress - comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor - limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress - limited series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

When do the SAG Awards take place?

The 31st SAG Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 23 2025, with the event taking place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

