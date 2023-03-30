The festival has always encouraged new talent and organisers are delighted that the opening concert on Friday April 28th at The Grand in Clitheroe is the exceptional young saxophonist and flautist Jasmine Myra with her calm, jazz inspired music supported by some of the north’s best young talent, including harpist Alice Roberts.

Many bars, restaurants and pubs will have live music from Friday through the Bank Holiday. And Clitheroe’s streets and market will have great music too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday evening is party night with the 10 piece collective KC and the Groove Family celebrating cultural fusion with their mix of Afrobeat, Highlife, Jungle and Breakbeats.

Some of the musicians who will be performing at the Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival

Most Popular

Sunday sees two concerts, first an internationally recognised sax player, who has backed Prince and Amy Winehouse – Aaron Liddard and his band; followed in the evening by the terrific Nearly Dan bringing to life Steely Dan’s great music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final concert on Monday sees the local Swing City Big Band playing James Bond themes.