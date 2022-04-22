Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Festival booming back

The brilliant, multi award winning Georgia Cecile’s Quartet opens the Festival with a Friday night gig at The Grand. Georgia and her band are really going places and have been chosen to be the support band for Gregory Porter on his upcoming European tour.

The main Saturday evening gig at The Grand is K.O.G. Kweku. Blending reggae, dancehall and Afrobeats this will be one to get your dancing kit on for. Before that, also in The Grand at 3pm, the Alison Rayner Quintet will be playing.

Throughout the Bank Holiday there is a huge variety of music available – and much is free! There are 45 gigs in all – many in delightful venues such as pubs by rivers, churches, a zero waste and ethical produce shop and most of the pubs in central Clitheroe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Cecile with Gregory Porter

Artists appearing include Kirk McElhinney, Peter Riley, The Gelatos, Arthur Geldard Quartet, Women in Jazz, The Mighty Revelators and Midnite Jonny - a superb, modern style Blues musician from Florida. His drummer is no less than Paul Burgess, 10CC’s drummer!

If you enjoy big bands five of the biggest and best big bands in the area are performing. From Blowjangles – a street band – through to the Clitheroe Town Band followed by the Swing City Big Band. On the Bank Holiday Monday, The Northern Jazz Orchestra with the local Grammar School Swing Band will be playing The Grand.