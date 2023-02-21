Jill, described as a Bach pianist has featured in Classic FM's "Hall of Fame'' and has performed in many prestigious venues, such as Wigmore Hall and recorded extensively on the Signum Classics label.

Her performance which begins at 11 a.m. will draw on the ever popular repertoire of the baroque, classical and romantic eras.

Admission is £7, free for students and under 18s and includes tea, coffee and biscuits and parking in the school yard at Rawcliffe Street until 12-30 p.m.

St Peter's Church, Burnley

Future dates will feature a music recital from The Orion Ensemble on April 1st, vocal performance from Samantha Oxborough and Grace O'Malley on April 29th and classical guitar concert by Richard Haslam on June 3rd.

