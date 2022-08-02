Rebellion Festival is set to descend on the Winter Gardens with an outdoor ‘R-Fest’ stage being built to accommodate 15,000 punk lovers on the promenade in front of Blackpool Tower.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival …

What is Rebellion and R-Fest?

Thousands of punk fans are set to descend on Blackpool for the Rebellion Festival and R-Fest

Rebellion is the largest independent punk festival in the UK. With over 300 punk and alternative bands, it’s held over four days and six stages at the Winter Gardens, plus a new outdoor ‘R-Fest’ stage on the prom.

When is it?

It runs from Thursday, August 4, to Sunday, August 7. The earliest performance starts at 12.35pm and the latest begins at quarter past midnight.

What times do doors open?

Punk fans at a previous Rebellion Festival in Blackpool

Doors open at 11am on Thursday and 12pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Who is perfoming?

Amongst the acts performing are The Stranglers, Gary Numan, Toyah, The Undertones and Buzzcocks.For a full list of acts click here.

Where can I buy tickets and how much are they?

A day ticket costs £95 plus a £5 booking fee and that includes the Winter Gardens gigs, plus the ‘R-Fest’ Promenade performances, and a full festival ticket for all performances costs £205 plus a £5 booking fee.

If you just want to attend the outdoor ‘R-Fest’ performances, day tickets cost £55 plus a £5 booking fee.

You can order your tickets online here.

How many bands/performers will be on in total?

There are over 300 acts across six indoor stages and the outdoor ‘R-Fest’ stage.

What else is there at the festival?

There will be a punk art festival to view, plus food, drink and merchandise stalls.

Can any age group attend?

Yes the festival is for all ages. Children under 12 are free with an adult holding a weekend ticket (maximum 3 children). They must be accompanied their parent/guardian at all times. If your child is under 12 but looks older, you may be asked to provide proof of age for free entry.

What do I do on arrival?

Take your ticket to the wristband exchange where it will be exchanged for a wristband which will be put on for you. Once you have exchanged your ticket for a wristband you are free to come and go as you please.

How do I get to the festival?

Blackpool is easy to get to via the M6 motorway. Trains from Manchester and Liverpool are regular. The train station you need is Blackpool North. There is an airport at Blackpool offering limited services.